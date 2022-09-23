Chilean military documents were leaked in which they speak of Argentina and Alberto Fernández

Alberto Fernandez and Gabriel Boric (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

The Chilean government ordered an investigation into a “security flaw” detected in the emails of the military leadershipand therefore ordered the urgent return of the Minister of Defense, Maya Fernández, who was in the United States in the framework of the UN Assembly.

In the hacked emails to the Chilean Joint Chiefs of Staff (EMCO) they speak of the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, as a president who interferes in the internal politics of neighboring countries. They also mention the reactions that there were in Argentina after the words of the former minister Izkia Siches when she commented that “you can’t scream in heaven when you talk about Wallmapu”. He was referring to an ancestral Mapuche concept that includes territories of what are now Chile and Argentina.

In one of the leaked emails there is a document entitled “Threat risk estimation report” and that was sent in April 2022: in it, two high-ranking members of the EMCO talk about issues related to Argentina and the Chilean national security.

“A 46% chance of occurrence alterations to national security and to the normal development of bilateral diplomatic relations, due to exhibiting a scenario Not normal”, says one of the paragraphs of the document revealed by Bio Bio Chile.

This document mentions “a potential argument for the Argentine strategy on the Southern Ice Fields”. In addition, he mentions Boric’s sayings that “in Patagonia there are no borders”.

Regarding Alberto Fernández, the military mentions the support that the Argentine president gave to Lula da Silva as “possible next presidential candidate” in Brazil and how this unleashed the fury of Jair Bolsonaro.

They also mention the meetings that Fernández had with “opposition leaders of the Chilean left” during the government Sebastian Pinera.

On that occasion, Fernández encouraged the Chilean opposition to unite and overcome their differences “to recover power in favor of the Chileans.” For this reason, the then Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs of the Piñera government quoted the charge d’affaires of Argentina, Carlos Mascías, to express his “profound surprise” at Fernández’s comments.

In addition, they mention Fernández’s proposal to the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to create an axis against social inequity together with an eventual government of Lula da Silva in Brazil.

“Such a sequence of events, beyond being a possible custom of the Argentine president, is also consistent with Argentine foreign policy”, details the report revealed by Bio Bio Chile.

In the leaked documents they also mention the interventions of President Boric during his visit to Argentina where he highlighted the “deep brotherhood” between the two nations and that “in Patagonia there are no borders”.

Boric’s statements about Patagonia worried the Chilean military high command, who in the leaked documents warn of “a potential argument for the Argentine strategy on the Southern Ice Fields, the Strait of Magellan and the Extended Continental Shelf”. The latter, “given that the trans-Andean country promotes the geopolitical thesis of the natural extension of its territory.”

“Another aspect that emerges with the statement that in ‘Patagonia there are no borders’ are the potential initiatives of transnational actors located on the Argentine side (…) which must be investigated in depth and their possible relationship with our country,” he says. The document.

In the leaked documents, members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Chilean Armed Forces describe the peronism like a move “of a nationalist nature with expansionist and hegemonic characteristics”.

According to the military high command, Peronism could tactically use internationalism “for its strategy of hegemony regional and strategic projection in the South Atlantic”.

In addition, the document warns that the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense of Argentina are developing a plan to strengthen the military presence in Land of Fire.

In said part of the document, it reveals Bio Bio Chilepoint out “the strategic redesign that seeks to solve the ‘territorial discontinuity’ of the continent with ‘the island (fueguina)’ and of this with Argentine Antarctica, highlighting the geographical position ‘against the British military presence in the Falklands’”.

They also point to the announcement by the Argentine government to create an air bridge between Río Gallegos and Tierra del Fuego with Air Force planes. and warn of “the consolidation of the logistic pole of Antarctic and oceanic projectionstrategically revaluing Patagonia as an Antarctic projection point”.

Lastly, they view with concern the deployment in Río Grande of a radar to monitor and control the air space, the plan to build military bases in Ushuaia and the installation of an army unit in Tolhuinin Tierra del Fuego.

The Chilean Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday night that due to “the security failure of the emails of the Joint Chiefs of Staff”, President Gabriel Boric instructed the return of the minister maya fernandezwho accompanied him on an official trip to the UN General Assembly in New York, “to lead the response to these events.”

“The Government has ordered an administrative summary to determine the corresponding responsibilities. Additionally, the information has been made available to the military justice system to give rise to criminal investigation,” added the brief press release.

Minister Fernández was going to participate on Wednesday in a tribute that the Chilean Government organized for her grandfather, the deposed socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973), for the 50th anniversary of his participation in the United Nations Assembly, but he had to return to Chile after learning of the hack.

According to the newspaper The Mercuryinformation about the hack was spread on platforms that disclose the activities of electronic hackers.

In them, the group identified as “Guacamaya” would have disclosed confidential documents of the Chilean Defense that would cover about five years, in the first of several revelations that would come to Latin American governments.

According to this medium, among the files released there would be some related to the events that occurred after the massive social demonstrations that broke out in Chile on October 18, 2019, which lasted for several weeks and resulted in thirty deaths.

Several reports from international organizations reported human rights violations by police officers and also the Armed Forces, who collaborated in security tasks for nine days in which the government of then President Sebastián Piñera decreed a state of emergency. .

