Chilean Pereira lost on the final hole and the PGA Championship went to Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas hugs the Wanamaker trophy after winning the tournament on the last hole

One of the phrases that defines high competition golf says: “It takes a lot of good shots to win a championship, but only one bad shot to lose it.” Mito Pereira confirmed that phrase on the final hole of the 104th edition of the PGA Championship.

On a Sunday that dawned cloudy and windy, the player from Chile remained at the forefront of the championship throughout the day. The nerves of the four players who were at the top of the board were noticeable at the beginning and there were more hits than mistakes, but it was Pereira who best solved the problems that Southern Hills presented to them. Several exits ahead of them Justin Thomas it didn’t make much noise until he got to the last few chapters. A fabulous shot out of the bunker at 14 helped him save par, another one at 17 gave him the birdie, and although he had a chance at 18, that 5 under par he put on the board put pressure on those who came behind.

The fight on the course was between Pereira, Young, Zalatoris and Fitzpatrick, who reached those final holes with chances. The first to say goodbye was Young with the double bogey on the 16th. Zalatoris’ 3 putts on the 16th seemed to sentence the American, but he immediately recovered with a birdie on the 17th to return to 5 under par. In the final chapter he saved a big pair and sat waiting with Thomas.

Although Chile’s Mito Pereira led for most of the final day, he made a mistake late in the afternoon

The last group hit the 17th and a very bad bogey by Fitzpatrick marked the end for the English. Pereira took a risk off the tee and his ball was about 30 yards from the hole on the short par 4. His approach wasn’t perfect, but he had a chance from 4 meters. His birdie putt stopped at the edge of the hole. He half a lap more and he would have gone two ahead to the difficult final hole, which would have been a world difference for the leader. There came the fateful moment for the Chilean.

Those in the know always tell you that the more nervous you are and the greater the pressure of the moment, the less you have to use your hands in the swing. Pereira was facing the most important moment of his career and could not control his hands. He made a bad swing and the ball ended up in a creek to the right of the fairway. A penalty stroke for visiting the water and now he had to do 5 to get into the playoff. His third shot didn’t bend far enough and ended up in the tall grass to the left of the green. His approach was flawed again and he ended up scoring 6 strokes on the 18th, double bogey, to end up losing by the slightest difference. A great week for the Chilean that ended in the worst way.

Justin Thomas, the winner in Tulsa, is the grandson and son of golfers and an admirer of Tiger Woods

I take my hat off to Mito, who at the end had time to attend to the press and answered the questions that you don’t feel like answering. It’s hard to win on tour and much harder to win a major. There are only four opportunities per year and Pereira in his second presentation in one of these great events had the chance. Hopefully he will be presented with another one in his career because he will surely solve it much better, but this one hurts a lot.

A few minutes after Pereira finished, Thomas and Zalatoris reached the 13th tee. The tiebreaker was the sum of 3 holes (13, 17 and 18), but if they were still tied after those 3 chapters they would return to 18 to start the sudden death. Zalatoris seemed to have the upper hand in the first frame, but Thomas, after missing the tee shot, hit a fabulous third shot that helped him save par. The short par 4 of the 17th awaited them and there Thomas did not fail reaching the green with his tee shot. His rival missed to the right and did not get the birdie. Thomas with two putts from 10 meters achieved the birdie and reached the final hole with a 1 advantage.

The two found the fairway of 18 with their tee shots and the first to play was Zalatoris who reached the green, but very short of the flag. Thomas hit a big iron again that left him 6 meters from the hole. Now Zalatoris almost had to hole out, and he didn’t. Thomas needed only two putts to win the PGA Championhsip for the second time and he was not wrong.

His grandfather was a club professional at Kentucky, which was also his father’s job for many years. In 2000, when Justin was only 7 years old, he went with his grandfather and father to see how his idol Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship in Valhalla, in his native Kentucky. Five years ago he had the pleasure of winning this championship for the first time with his father and grandfather as spectators. Five years have passed, his grandfather is gone, but his parents were present to celebrate what has a very special meaning for the Thomas family: being champion of the PGA Championship.

