Chile’s constitutional plebiscite in photos

Chileans go to the polls this Sunday to decide whether to approve or reject a new Constitution that seeks more social justice and establishes institutional reforms as demanded in the streets.
In several parts of the country, long queues were seen when the polling stations opened at 08:00 (12:00 GMT) this Sunday, in a plebiscite that aims to repeal the Constitution in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).
Around 9:15, Boric became the first president of the Republic to vote in the Magallanes region, at the Armado Quezada school, where he studied as a child and located a few meters from the family home in Punta Arenas.
In Quilicura, on the outskirts of Santiago, voter Rosa González looked anxious. “Between the nerves for this plebiscite I slept little (…) So I arrived very early. Better!” she said.
The “Rejection” option of the new Constitution has led all the polls for more than a month, but the “Approve” campaign mobilized crowds, especially in Santiago, fueling the illusion of victory.
For the first time in more than a decade, attendance at the polls will be mandatory under penalty of a maximum fine of 180,000 pesos (about $200). That, along with youth turnout, could tip the balance among the more than 15 million voters.
Experts expect the participation of more than 11 million people, well above the 8.3 million who voted in December, when the leftist Gabriel Boric won the presidential election, in what is already anticipated as a “participatory revolution.”
The 178-page text enshrines a “Social State of Rights”, in response to claims expressed in the massive social demonstrations of October 2019.
The project consecrates the indigenous plurinationality, maintains the market economy and establishes a new catalog of social rights in health, education and pensions, with a marked emphasis on the environment and the protection of new rights.
One of the main questions raised by critics of the new Constitution project lies in the performance of the members of the convention that drafted the text, elected by popular vote with gender parity and with 17 indigenous seats, said political scientist Marcelo Mella, academic from the University of Santiago.
But whatever the result, the polls show a broad political and citizen consensus to make changes whether the new text is imposed or rejected, since what is sought is to bury the constitution inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).
