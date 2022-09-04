Chile’s constitutional plebiscite in photos

Gabriel Boric greets upon arrival at a voting center with his family

Electoral authorities carry the ballot boxes for the installation of the voting tables

Chileans go to the polls this Sunday to decide whether to approve or reject a new Constitution that seeks more social justice and establishes institutional reforms as demanded in the streets.

A voter leaves the dark room, in Santiago

In several parts of the country, long queues were seen when the polling stations opened at 08:00 (12:00 GMT) this Sunday, in a plebiscite that aims to repeal the Constitution in force since the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Polling station with one vote in the ballot box, minutes after opening

Around 9:15, Boric became the first president of the Republic to vote in the Magallanes region, at the Armado Quezada school, where he studied as a child and located a few meters from the family home in Punta Arenas.

Gabriel Boric voted in Magallanes

A woman votes holding a baby

In Quilicura, on the outskirts of Santiago, voter Rosa González looked anxious. “Between the nerves for this plebiscite I slept little (…) So I arrived very early. Better!” she said.

The “Rejection” option of the new Constitution has led all the polls for more than a month, but the “Approve” campaign mobilized crowds, especially in Santiago, fueling the illusion of victory.

Sunday weather is mostly sunny in Santiago, with no precipitation forecast

For the first time in more than a decade, attendance at the polls will be mandatory under penalty of a maximum fine of 180,000 pesos (about $200). That, along with youth turnout, could tip the balance among the more than 15 million voters.

Experts expect the participation of more than 11 million people, well above the 8.3 million who voted in December, when the leftist Gabriel Boric won the presidential election, in what is already anticipated as a “participatory revolution.”

The polls will be open until 6:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. GMT) and the result, which is expected to be very close, will be known a couple of hours later

Michelle Bachelet was one of the first political figures to vote, as she did so from Geneva, before the polls opened in Chile

Voting ballot with the two options: Approve or Reject

The 178-page text enshrines a “Social State of Rights”, in response to claims expressed in the massive social demonstrations of October 2019.

The project consecrates the indigenous plurinationality, maintains the market economy and establishes a new catalog of social rights in health, education and pensions, with a marked emphasis on the environment and the protection of new rights.

A woman shows the ballot paper for the constitutional plebiscite in Santiago

The latest polls revealed that the tendency to reject the text continues, but experts warn that the stage is open because for the first time the vote is universal and compulsory and there is a large number of voters who have been absent from the polls for years.

One of the main questions raised by critics of the new Constitution project lies in the performance of the members of the convention that drafted the text, elected by popular vote with gender parity and with 17 indigenous seats, said political scientist Marcelo Mella, academic from the University of Santiago.

But whatever the result, the polls show a broad political and citizen consensus to make changes whether the new text is imposed or rejected, since what is sought is to bury the constitution inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

Soldiers guard the tables

The use of masks is mandatory in the voting centers

A child is lifted by his father to cast his vote

(With information from AFP/Reuters photos, AFP, AP, video captures)

