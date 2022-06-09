Chile’s lawyer spoke in the case of Ecuadorian player Byron Castillo: what FIFA could rule

Byron Castillo playing for Ecuador against Chile

Lawyer Eduardo Carlezzorepresentative of the Chilean Football Federation, exhibited this week the details of the evidence on the complaint against the Ecuadorian federation for the soccer player’s case Byron Castillowhom they accuse before FIFA of alleged falsity of nationality.

At a press conference in Santiago, showed a baptismal certificate of the player, in which it is indicated that the ceremony that would have been carried out in the Colombian town of Tumaco. According to him, this and other evidence would confirm that the 23-year-old soccer player is Colombian and not Ecuadorian, and that his participation in the team led by Argentine Gustavo Alfaro warrants punishment. “That document is very important to me (…) it says that Byron was born in Colombia and is dated November 25, 1996. It is recognized and validated by the church on June 1, 2022″Carlezzo said before journalists.

In turn, the lawyer argued that Castillo’s Ecuadorian birth certificate is false: “That certificate says that Byron Castillo would have been born in the city of Playas, Ecuador, on November 10, 1998 and has several inconsistencies”. One of them is that “there are no fingerprints on the document”. In addition, he claimed not to understand why, if his parents are Colombian and lived in Colombia, they traveled more than 700 kilometers so that his son was born in another country. “It would be scandalous if FIFA ignored this evidence, the burden of proof is too high,” said the lawyer.

Eduardo Carlezzo, lawyer and specialist in international sports law represents the Chilean federation in this case (EFE)



The controversy was unveiled in early May when The Chilean Football Federation formalized before FIFA a complaint against Ecuador for the “use of a false birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality” of the player Byron Castillo. The Red He demands the points in the two games he played against Ecuador for the Qualifiers and if he achieved it he would qualify for the World Cup in Qatar,

However, Carlezzo admitted to the press that this is difficult to achieve: “I can safely say that if we had more time, if for example we had started this case in December or January, without having drawn groups, without qualified teams, I have no doubt, based on the documentation we have, that we would have a favorable decision for Chile.. I have no doubt about that, I want to be very clear,” she stated. But, he was sincere: “When we think about the current situation, when we know that there are the groups drawn, the organization of the World Cup in progress, tickets sold, travel packages, everyone preparing for the World Cup, the easiest decision is to keep everything as it is.”

For his part, the coach of the Ecuadorian team, the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro, has also spoken about it: “We are very calm because we know how we did things”, he said at a press conference in Chicago, United States the weekend before playing a friendly against Mexico. “We focus on working and preparing the team for the World Cup because we know that with every right we won the classification where we had to win it, on the pitch, and we won it the way we should have won it”.

Ecuador finished fourth in the Qualifiers with 26 points, two more than Peru, which will play the playoff against Australia, and three more than Colombia. Chile finished with 19, but if he obtains the five points he claims (in his duels against El Tri he lost 2-0 away and tied 0-0 at home) he could keep the fourth ticket.

FIFA would issue its decision this Friday. One of the possibilities is that it dismisses this complaint from Chile, another is that it gives rise to the claim and grants the points to The Red. But, the entity could also issue a punishment against Ecuador that does not remove it from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

