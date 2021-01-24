Chilling accident of a skier at 140 kilometers per hour: “It had been a long time since I saw a fall like this”

The Chilling crash of a skier at 140 kilometers per hour

In all sports, competitors are at risk of injury. In some there is more danger than in others. But what happened in the world Cup from the category of Alpine ski It paralyzed everyone present who saw this chilling accident.

Urs kryenbuehl had been competing in the prestigious competition until it was time to face the dangerous track of Streif located Austria. The legendary test is recognized worldwide for being one of the riskiest on the circuit and more than once there were impacts that exposed the health of athletes. In the case of the Swiss, his fall shocked the entire world and quickly became a viral social media phenomenon.

He had the finish line in sight and was going to about 140 kilometers for now. Everything seemed normal until Urs took the final jump and lost his balance in midair. As he fell, he hit the snow and began to roll closer and closer to the finish line. The medical services did not hesitate and went directly to the track where they treated the skier immediately.

The Swiss competitor is taken off the track with the help of a helicopter and was transferred to a hospital (REUTERS / Lisi Niesner)

Minutes later, an ambulance helicopter appeared in the vicinity of the circuit to remove the competitor and take him to the nearest hospital. According to an official statement from Swiss ski team, Kryenbuehl was conscious upon arrival and managed to recognize his coach discarding a strong blow to the head.

Moreover, it is not the first emergency transfer on the Streif track: thirty minutes before the Swiss, the American Ryan Cochran-Siegle he also jumped where he lost his balance in midair. In this case, the accident was higher on the track where there is less risk than in the final jump. The competitor sped towards one of the safety nets, had a violent impact on one of his shoulders and was also airlifted to hospital.

Former Croatian skier Erias Colleague, event commentator for the cadena HRT, was surprised in full transmission with what happened. “Wow, this is terrible. It had been a long time since I saw falls like this “, he reacted. It was a rough morning at the Alpine Skiing World Cup with two competitors who had to be serviced on the slopes. Once it was confirmed that all the safety requirements were in place on the descent, the contest continued.

One of the shots of the Kryenbuehl accident (Photo: Reuters)

“It was a long time since I saw falls like this,” said the commentator on the broadcast (Photo: Reuters)

Medical teams quickly assisted him and then took him by helicopter to the hospital (Photo: Reuters)

