Chilling Adventures of Sabrina axed by Netflix, with season 4 to be the last

The upcoming fourth season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be the last – with the present having been cancelled by Netflix.

The sequence, which relies on the comedian books of the identical title and supplies a darker replace on the Sabrina the Teenage Witch – stars Kiernan Shipka (Mad Males) in the lead position and had received some loyal followers over the course of its run.

However Netflix revealed on Wednesday eighth July that the present wouldn’t be persevering with past the subsequent eight-episode run – with many followers taking to social media to clarify they hoped the sequence would be picked up by one other community.

The primary season of the present landed in the October of 2018 with the subsequent two arriving in April 2019 and January 2020 respectively.

The ultimate run will launch on Netflix later this yr – with no precise date but given – and can reportedly see The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale with the coven compelled to struggle every terrifying risk one-by-one main up to…The Void, which is the Finish of All Issues.

All of it comes down to one last Chilling Journey. Our last chapter is coming later this yr. Coven ceaselessly. ???? pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 9, 2020

In a press release to TV Line, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa stated, “The forged, starting with Kiernan as everybody’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute pleasure.

“I’m past grateful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everybody for pouring a lot love into this darkish dream of a present.

“I’m additionally grateful to our companions at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Tv and Archie Comics for letting us inform the story we wished to inform, the approach we wished to inform it. We are able to’t wait for everybody to see Half 4.”

The forged for the sequence additionally contains Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, and Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch.

You may watch seasons 1-3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix. Take a look at our lists of the greatest TV reveals and greatest films on Netflix, or go to our TV Information for one thing else to watch.