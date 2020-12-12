‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’: Beth Broderick, Caroline Rhea Appear

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix unveiled a clip from “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” that includes Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea, and Apple TV Plus launched a trailer for “Dickinson” Season 2.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a clip from Half 4 of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” that sees Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea reprising their “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” roles as Aunt Zelda and Aunt Hilda, respectively. Within the upcoming installment, set to launch on Dec. 31, Sabrina Morningstar (Kiernan Shipka) is shocked by her new aunties, who seem within the new model of this basic shaggy dog story for the primary time. The sequence is produced by Berlanti Productions in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Watch the clip beneath.

Netflix debuted a trailer for “London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck,” set to premiere on Dec. 22. The particular follows the titular comic, a fascinating, good however single lady, who doesn’t want a person however wouldn’t thoughts the choice. Kevin Hart govt produced with Leland Wigington, Bryan Smiley and Tiffany Brown for HartBeat Productions. Troy Miller additionally serves as govt producer for Dakota Movies. The particular was directed by Kristian Mercado. Watch the trailer beneath.

Apple TV Plus launched a trailer for the second season of “Dickinson,” in honor of Emily Dickinson’s birthday. The upcoming season will see the titular poet (Hailee Steinfeld) getting pulled out of her personal literary life and struggling along with her pursuit of fame. The primary three episodes of the 10-episode season will debut on Jan. 8, adopted by new weekly episodes premiering each Friday. Watch the trailer beneath.

Fb Watch debuted the trailer for its new speak present, “Peace of Thoughts with Taraji,” set to debut Dec. 14. This system, hosted by Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade, will focus on psychological well being struggles individuals are experiencing in the course of the pandemic. By in-depth interviews with visitor stars, together with Gabrielle Union, Tamar Braxton and Mary J. Blige, the sequence will search to de-stigmatize conversations on psychological well being. Watch the trailer beneath.

The CW unveiled a brand new picture of Lois Lane and Clark Kent from its upcoming sequence, “Superman & Lois,” set to air on Feb. 23. Elizabeth Tulloch mentioned of her character Lois, “From the very starting, going again to when she was launched in 1938, Lois Lane as a personality defied society’s expectations of how girls ought to behave. Ladies at that time had been extra usually portrayed as demure, however Lois was at all times opinionated and unapologetic and uncompromising and a career-woman. Half of why she has remained so compelling for thus a few years is that she’s additionally weak and fallible, romantic and goofy and a clutz — I simply discover her actually interesting.” Tyler Hoechlin performs the position of Superman. The sequence is an element of the Arrowverse, which incorporates exhibits together with “The Flash” and “Supergirl.” Try the brand new picture beneath.

GREENLIGHTS

YouTube Originals greenlit a docuseries, “Creator Spotlights,” that includes digital creators from completely different international locations. The sequence kicked off with episodes that includes U.Okay.-based creatives Maataso, Yammy, ClickForTaz and Saffron Barker, which at the moment are obtainable to stream. On Dec. 14, YouTube will premiere an episode that includes U.S.-based creator Deestroying, adopted by episodes on Shalom Blac and Kristopher London which can be set to debut on Dec. 16. A particular that includes Mr. Kate can even premiere on Dec. 17. In the meantime, Korea-based “Creator Spotlights” embrace Paik’s Delicacies, set for launch on Dec. 18, in addition to Korea Grandma and Saebyuk, slated to debut in February 2021. Extra specials set in Canada and India are set to launch in 2021.

PROGRAMMING

FuboTV added Epix to its reside streaming platform. Epix’s hit motion pictures, movie franchises and unique sequence like “Godfather of Harlem and Pennyworth” at the moment are obtainable on FuboTV. Epix’s sports activities documentary “NFL: The Grind” can even be added to the streamer. Along with reside channels, FuboTV subscribers can have entry to Epix VOD titles and choose programming in 4K.

ABC will welcome the brand new 12 months with “The Great World of Disney” movie sequence, airing hit household motion pictures on three consecutive Tuesdays at 8 p.m. This system will kick off with “The Lion King” on Jan. 5, adopted by “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” on Jan. 12. It would wrap with “Cinderella” on Jan. 19.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will welcome Kristen Bell, Sienna Miller, Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge.