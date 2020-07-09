‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Canceled at Netflix – Variety

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will finish with an element 4 on Netflix later this 12 months.

Netflix and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa made the announcement on Wednesday evening.

“Engaged on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ has been an unimaginable honor from day one. The solid, starting with Kiernan as everybody’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute pleasure. I’m past grateful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everybody for pouring a lot love into this darkish dream of a present,” mentioned Aguirre-Sacasa. “I’m additionally grateful to our companions at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Tv and Archie Comics for letting us inform the story we needed to inform, the way in which we needed to inform it. We are able to’t wait for everybody to see Half 4.”

The ultimate installment guarantees a spooky, attractive and supernatural collection finale — however not earlier than Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) reveals just a few extra methods up her retro-chic sleeve. Over the course of the ultimate half’s eight episodes, the Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven should battle every terrifying risk one-by-one (The Bizarre, The Returned and The Darkness, to call just a few), all main as much as The Void, which is the Finish of All Issues. Because the witches wage conflict, with the assistance of the Fright Membership, Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) begins to slowly earn his manner again into Sabrina’s coronary heart, however it could be too late.

“The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” was initially developed at The CW as a companion collection to “Riverdale,” however was moved to Netflix with half one launched in 2018.

The cancellation information comes after fellow “Riverdale” spinoff “Katy Keene” was canceled final week after one season.

The present’s Twitter account additionally launched a number of photographs from the upcoming ultimate half.

All of it comes down to at least one final Chilling Journey. Our ultimate chapter is coming later this 12 months. Coven without end. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/T0jkwAc1wJ — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) July 9, 2020

