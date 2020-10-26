Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 trailer revealed by Netflix

The ultimate chapter of Netflix‘s supernatural teen drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has an official launch date and trailer.

The upcoming episodes might be out there to stream from thirty first December, offering followers with some thrilling New 12 months’s Eve binge-watching materials.

Netflix introduced that the present wouldn’t be transferring ahead with any additional episodes, which means this upcoming batch will wrap up the tales of Sabrina Spellman and her pals.

Sequence creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the information on Instagram, in a put up that reads: “Prepare for a bit of New 12 months’s Evil, Witches!!!”

The announcement got here with a teaser trailer which sees Sabrina defiantly proclaim that she gained’t signal her identify away, after she was divided into two separate individuals within the third half.

Take a look at the primary look under:

Kiernan Shipka stars in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina within the title position, a sequence created by Aguirre-Sacasa based mostly on characters by Archie Comics.

Set in the identical universe as Riverdale, the 2 reveals had been going to have a full crossover in a proposed fifth season of Sabrina, however Netflix opted to not renew the present for any further episodes.

Luckily, followers longing for extra tales with Sabrina will be capable of get their repair within the medium of comedian books, the place Aguirre-Sacasa intends to proceed his story.

Thanks for all of the love, #sabrinanetflix followers. Half 4 is our greatest but and Half 5, “Witch Conflict,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued within the pages of (*4*)#CAOS comedian e book… ????????☠️????????????‍???? pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is out there to stream on Netflix. Searching for one thing else to look at? Take a look at our information to the greatest sequence on Netflix and greatest motion pictures on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV reveals 2020.