Chilling cycling accident: an athlete went off the track and hit a group of spectators at the Commonwealth Games

Creepy accident: A cyclist crashes into fans



Unfortunately, accidents continue to occur in the cycling of the popular Commonwealth Games. After on Saturday the English Joe Truman left the competition in a wheelchair after falling at high speed and colliding with another runner, now the episode transcended the stands.

While some onlookers witnessed what happened at the city of Birmingham’s Lee Valley Velo Park, others turned out to be victims of the incident that occurred on the track with the english cyclist Mat Wellswho tried to avoid a crash and ended up crashing into the first row of spectators.

In the images taken by the fans who were at the scene, the moment of the collision could be seen, which occurred during the last round of the men’s classification scratch of 15 km.

The English cyclist had to be transferred to the hospital (Efe)

“After an accident in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls and Matt Bostock are being treated by doctors before being transferred to hospital for further treatment. We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident,” the England cycling team said in a statement.

It is that according to some local media, the accident left some spectators injuredamong them a man who had to be removed bloodied in a wheelchair and a girl with cuts on her arm.

“I just witnessed the most horrible accident,” assured one of those present at the velodrome, in statements collected by the newspaper The Sun. “Cyclist Matt Walls ran off the velodrome track into the crowd, near where we were sitting with our baby. I’m in shock,” lamented another.

Mat Walls jumped the barrier and crashed into the fans (AP)

After more than 40 minutes being treated on the track, paramedics carried the Tokyo Olympic omnium champion and Matt Bostock on a stretcher to the ambulance. The organization of the event, meanwhile, He asked the spectators to leave the venue and suspended the following competitions.

“Unfortunately, we just witnessed another big accident at the velodrome. Kyle Gordon got knocked down, but luckily he got up and got back on this bike. Our thoughts with the two cyclists who are receiving medical attention,” explained the Scottish Cyclists Union.

England’s Matt Walls (R), New Zealand’s George Jackson (R) and Australia’s Joshua Duffy (C) collide during the Men’s 15km Scratch Race.

