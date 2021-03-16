Chilling moment in the Premier League: Rui Patricio collided with a teammate and ended up in the hospital

The shocking shock suffered by Rui Patricio

Moments of tension were experienced at the end of the game in which Liverpool won 1-0 as a visitor in the Molineux Stadium against Wolverhampton thanks to a goal from Portuguese Diogo Jota.

At 85 minutes of play, Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio, trying to avoid a goal from Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, suffered a severe blow to his face with the knee of his teammate Conor Coady. The hard blow left the goalkeeper unconscious, who was lying on the playing field for more than 10 minutes. After being treated by the doctors of the local team, and in the midst of a climate of uncertainty, the footballer was transferred to a nearby clinic to find out the severity of his injury.

The first to express himself publicly about what happened was the coach of the Wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo. The native of São Tomé and Príncipe tried to reassure the 33-year-old athlete’s state of health: “He’s fine. Is fully aware and remembers everything that has happened. It was a collision with Coady’s knee to the head, but we’ve already talked to him and he’s fine. When it comes to a blow to the head it is always worrisome, but it is okay and it will recover.”, He pointed out in dialogue with the chain Sky Sports.

Rui Patricio had to be treated on the field of play (REUTERS / Jason Cairnduff)

This play, in England, raised an issue of the offside rule. Mohamed Salah was in a forward position, but the rule dictates that until the footballer makes contact with the ball, the line cannot raise the flag. One of those who echoed was the German Liverpool strategist Jürgen Klopp: “Everyone sees that he is offside, but these are the rules. We have discussed that some rules should be checked for sure. I only saw the impact obviously but not the situation because I saw the goal and then I saw the flag being raised and I was surprised that the goalkeeper was on the ground ”, he commented.

“But I heard how it happened and in these moments everything loses importance immediately. I don’t know how long it took exactly, but seven, eight minutes and that’s really long and then you worry even more. We wish you all the best, a good recovery and hope you are well immediately”, He concluded.

With this result, corresponding to Date 28 of the Premier League, the Reds they climbed to sixth place with 46 points, remaining two to reach the line of West Ham, the last team to qualify for the Europa League next season. It is worth remembering that last week they eliminated RB Leipzig from Germany and were among the best eight of the current Champions League.

The locals, for their part, with 35 units appear in thirteenth place, far from the classification positions for international competitions, but also out of danger of falling into the relegation zone (9 ahead of Fulham, the last to go down to the Second Division).

KEEP READING:

Lionel Messi and a historical record: he reached Xavi as the player who wore the Barcelona shirt the most times

Two goals, assistance and a balloon that passed nearby: Messi’s game on a very special day with Barcelona

The spectacular goal of rabona and caño that Erik Lamela scored for Tottenham in the classic against Arsenal