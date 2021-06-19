Chilly Case Film (2021) High Video: Forged, Roles, Group, Unencumber Date, Tale, Posters

Chilly Case is a Malayalam language film. The film unencumber date is 30 June 2021. It has Athmiya, Prithviraj Sukumaran and so forth within the forged. The film will circulate on-line on Amazon High Video.
Tale
The plot revolves round a criminal offense in mysterious cases. Issues take a flip as a police officer is out to search out the ruth. Mysterious reality unfolds resulting in even complicated occasions. Will the true reality be uncovered?
Chilly Case Forged (High Video)
- Prithviraj Sukumaran
- Aditi Balan
- Suchitra Pillai
- Athmiya
- Gibin Gopinath
- Pooja Mohanraj
- Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli
Director: Tanu Balak
Style: Crime, Motion, Suspense, Mystery
Language: Malayalam
Unencumber Date: 30 June 2021
