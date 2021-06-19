Chilly Case Film (2021) High Video: Forged, Roles, Group, Unencumber Date, Tale, Posters

Chilly Case is a Malayalam language film. The film unencumber date is 30 June 2021. It has Athmiya, Prithviraj Sukumaran and so forth within the forged. The film will circulate on-line on Amazon High Video.

Tale

The plot revolves round a criminal offense in mysterious cases. Issues take a flip as a police officer is out to search out the ruth. Mysterious reality unfolds resulting in even complicated occasions. Will the true reality be uncovered?

Chilly Case Forged (High Video)

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Aditi Balan

Suchitra Pillai

Athmiya

Gibin Gopinath

Pooja Mohanraj

Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli

Director: Tanu Balak

Style: Crime, Motion, Suspense, Mystery

Language: Malayalam

Unencumber Date: 30 June 2021

