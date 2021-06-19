Chilly Case Film (2021) High Video: Forged, Roles, Group, Unencumber Date, Tale, Posters

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Cold Case Movie (2021) Prime Video: Cast, Roles, Crew, Release Date, Story, Posters

Chilly Case Film (2021) High Video: Forged, Roles, Group, Unencumber Date, Tale, Posters

Chilly Case is a Malayalam language film. The film unencumber date is 30 June 2021. It has Athmiya, Prithviraj Sukumaran and so forth within the forged. The film will circulate on-line on Amazon High Video.

Tale

The plot revolves round a criminal offense in mysterious cases. Issues take a flip as a police officer is out to search out the ruth. Mysterious reality unfolds resulting in even complicated occasions. Will the true reality be uncovered?

Chilly Case Forged (High Video)

  • Prithviraj Sukumaran
  • Aditi Balan
  • Suchitra Pillai
  • Athmiya
  • Gibin Gopinath
  • Pooja Mohanraj
  • Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli

Director: Tanu Balak
Style: Crime, Motion, Suspense, Mystery
Language: Malayalam
Unencumber Date: 30 June 2021

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here