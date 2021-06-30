Chilly Case Malayalam Film Leaked On-line On Tamilrockers For Loose Obtain

WATCH COLD CASE MOVIE ON AMAZON PRIME

DISCLAIMER: We suggest our readers to look at Chilly Case film most effective at the authentic site Amazon High Video. Don’t enhance or use pirated web sites like 1TamilMV.win, Moviesda, Isaimini, Tamilrockers, Madrasrockers, Filmywap, Khatrimaza, Mp4Moviez, Telegram, Jio rockers, Pirate bay, Pocket TV, Osf to circulate motion pictures on-line.

The movie options Prithviraj and Aditi Balan within the lead position. The movie used to be directed by means of cinematographer Tanu Balak and it used to be collectively produced by means of Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios. Prithvi Raj performs the position of a best cop position within the movie.

Overview

Going via twitter assessment, Chilly case film is every other mystery flick from Malayalam cinema. It lags as a result of one of the most standard cliches of the style.

Chilly Case Film Complete Main points

Film Identify: Chilly Case

Director: Thanu Balak

Manufacturer: Anto Joseph, Jomon, Shameer

Forged: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan, Lakshmi Priya, Alencier Lopez, Anil Nedumangad, Athmiya

Song: Prakash Alex

Chilly Case on-line streaming Platform: Amazon High Video

Film Answer: 420p, 720p, 1080p, Complete HD

Liberate Date: 30 June 2021 (Wednesday)

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.