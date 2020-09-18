China accepts – its soldiers were killed in skirmish of Galvan valley, tweeting this

Beijing: Violent conflict was witnessed in the Galvan Valley between India and China. During this time 20 Indian soldiers were received on Veeragati. Although the losses incurred by the Indian Army were acknowledged during this period, no statements or figures were released by the Chinese Army. But for the first time now, China has accepted that Chinese soldiers were also killed in violent clashes in Galvan valley. Also Read – Army Chief reviews the situation near LoC, praises the morale of soldiers

Hu Zhijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, tweeted the defense minister Rajnath Singh's statement that as far as I am aware, the number of soldiers who died in the Chinese army in the skirmish of the Galvan Valley, the number of soldiers who died in the Indian soldiers from 20 Was less. Not only this, the Indian Army did not arrest a single Chinese soldier, but the Chinese soldiers had arrested many soldiers of the Indian Army.

Let us know that Global Times is the mouthpiece of China's Communist Party. Government statements are released only through the Global Times. Not only this, the fire continues to blaze against India on the day of Global Times. In such a situation, it has been accepted by China for the first time that Chinese soldiers also died in violent clashes in Galvan valley.