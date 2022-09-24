China avoided criticizing Russia in its speech before the UN and returned to threaten Taiwan

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, the United States, September 24, 2022. REUTERS / Eduardo Munoz

The Chinese government omitted this Saturday any criticism of Russia in the speech of his foreign minister, Wang Yi, before the UN General Assembly, maintaining the equidistance that it has displayed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of its neighboring country.

The Ukrainian issue was barely two sentences in Wang’s speech, who repeated the ideas expressed over and over again from Beijing: “We support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine,” he said. Our priorities are to facilitate peace talks, and the solution lies in addressing the legitimate concerns of all parties.”

that is, noor made any mention of the latest elements that have aggravated this crisissuch as the call for referendums on the annexation of Ukrainian territories to Russia – widely criticized – nor the mobilization of 300,000 Russian reservists to serve in the war, thus denying those who in recent days have wanted to see a greater distance between Beijing and Moscow.

Moreover, if there were veiled attacks, they were against the United States, as when Wang said that “no country is above the others (and) should not use its power to harass others” or when he criticized protectionist policies that limit the world trade.

The allusions to the United States were even clearer when he brought up the issue of Taiwan, “an inseparable part of China,” he recalled. “We must resolutely fight separatist activities, opposing foreign interference… Any obstruction to reunification will be crushed by the will of history,” he said.

Beijing and Washington recently clashed over the visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the island, which was followed by Chinese military maneuvers – by sea and air – in the Taiwan Strait that lasted for much of of August.

Developing…

