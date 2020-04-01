HONG KONG (Reuters – Sports activities actions our our bodies in China had been banned from organizing events that will draw large crowds until extra perceive as a result of of the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s Nationwide Sports activities actions Bureau acknowledged in a directive issued on Tuesday.
China bans big crowd events to curb second wave of infections
April 1, 2020
1 Min Read
