China being happy with mock drill, said – we killed Rafael 17 times from J-20

New Delhi: Tension continues along the eastern Ladakh border with India and China. Both countries have deployed their soldiers on LAC in large numbers. In such a situation, China is constantly bringing new propaganda. This time China has talked about killing the Rafale plane from France recently. You will be surprised to hear that China recently conducted an exercise claiming that its alleged stealth fighter J-20 beat the Rafale aircraft by 17.0.

Let me tell you that it was only a mock drill and China is becoming so happy with it. Well one thing is clear from this that China is scared of India's new Rafale planes. Pleased with the mock drill, China's official media Global Times wrote that this proves once again that the J-20 will be heavy on India's Rafale.

To spread Propaganda, the famous Chinese mouthpiece Global Times wrote, "Chen Xinhao, a young pilot associated with Wang Hai Air Group of the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, killed 17 fighter jets of opponents in coordination with his teammates. During this time there was no damage to any aircraft of Chinese army. " This news of the Global Times is quite ridiculous because it was not a war that would cause real harm to anyone. China is so happy with the mock drill.

Let us tell you that five multi-role Rafale fighter jets manufactured by France were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in a spectacular ceremony held here on Thursday. This is increasing India’s air power capacity at a time when the country is embroiled in a border dispute with China in eastern Ladakh. The Rafale aircraft is capable of carrying many powerful weapons. Air-to-air (BVRAAM) beyond sight range will be the mainstay of the weapon package of European missile maker MBDA’s Meteor missile and Scalp cruise missile Rafale aircraft.

Let us know that China’s J-20 does not stay anywhere in front of India’s Rafale. Former Chief of the Indian Air Force himself, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) had said that far from confronting Rafael with Chinese J-20, he is so dwarfed in front of Rafael’s merits that comparing the two is meaningless.