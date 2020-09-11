China builds military base near Finger-5, Pangong Lake, movement of Indian Army stops ahead of Finger-4

new Delhi: China has established a military base (military base) near Finger-5 on the northern shore of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. China has deployed hundreds of soldiers at these bases. Along with this, he has placed tanks, artillery guns and other military weapons on Finger-5. Now the movement of Indian Army personnel has been completely cut off from Finger-4. Also Read – Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting on the situation in East Ladakh, Ajit Doval and CDS Rawat were also present

The northern shore of the lake is divided into a total of eight fingers. India claims the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Finger-8 and has control over the area up to Finger-4. But the Chinese army is also camping in the area of ​​Finger-4 to change the status quo clearly and has made fortifications between Finger-5 and Finger-8.

Two months ago, Indian intelligence agencies alerted that the area of ​​Finger-5 has seen cranes, concrete mixing trucks and other building machinery. He also indicated that China is building military barracks and offices.

Sources said that China has deployed hundreds of soldiers at these bases. Along with this, he has placed tanks, artillery guns and other military weapons on Finger-5.

In Finger-8, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has installed barracks and built underground tunnels. With this, he has built a huge military infrastructure on Finger-8.

Till last year, no military infrastructure related work was being done in these disputed areas and Indian Army personnel patrolled the area. The two armies are regularly meeting face to face at a distance of eight kilometers between Finger-4 and Finger-8 on the northern bank of the lake.

Indian Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand was unavailable for comment on the issue. Now the Indian Army is not able to move beyond Finger-4, because the PLA soldiers have captured some heights there. As a precautionary measure, Indian soldiers have also established their reach at certain heights in view of the occupied places of the PLA.

Sources said that in view of the increased activities of the Chinese Army, the movement of Indian Army personnel beyond Finger-4 has been completely cut off.

There has been a standoff between India and the Chinese Army over the LAC in eastern Ladakh for four months. Despite many levels of communication, there has been no success and the deadlock continues.

On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes in the Galvan valley. Chinese soldiers were also killed in the clash. Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control and particularly in the Galvan Valley began to escalate from May 5. Chinese troops attempted to illegally encroach on the northern shores of Kugrang Nala, Gogra and Pangong Lake on 17 May and 18 May.