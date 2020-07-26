China builds new construction in Pangong So area, PLA tents seen in satellite image

New Delhi / Ladakh: The Chinese Army has retreated after a clash with the Indian Army a month and a half ago near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, but has built several new ones in the Pongong So area. This information is obtained from the latest satellite image. Also Read – Rajasthan crisis: Congress will protest outside all the royalty of the country, the whole process will be online

Earlier this month, the two countries retreated to Petrol Post 14 (PP14) in the Galvan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were killed and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers were killed in a violent clash on 15 June. A 3-km buffer zone was created on both sides in the Galvan Valley, but tension continued in the Pengong So area.

In the July 15 satellite image obtained by IANS from Mexar, Chinese manufacturing is taking place at Foxhole Point, where the PLA has installed several tarpaulin tents.

A senior defense expert confirmed to IANS that it is clear that these are Chinese tents, because the PLA tent is of red tarpaulin and it is on the Chinese side. Apart from this, PLA uses square tents and Bharat igloo and round shape tents.

Two large installations of Indian tents are also seen in the satellite image, the top white cluster is igloo shaped and the lower green cluster is round shape.

The expert said, “Many more tents also appear at the height of Finger 4 marking the LAC, where Google Earth indicates that this is LAC.”