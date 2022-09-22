China calls for ceasefire in Ukraine after Putin’s nuclear threat

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. September 16, 2022. (Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/REUTERS)

China called on Wednesday for a “ceasefire through dialogue and consultation”after the speech of the Russian president Vladimir Putin on Ukraine in which he announced a partial military mobilization y threatened to use nuclear weapons.

“We call on the relevant parties to carry out a ceasefire through dialogue and consultation, and find a solution that accommodates the legitimate security concerns of all parties as soon as possible.”said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbinat a regular press conference.

The spokesman assured that China’s position on the conflict “It has always been clear and has not changed”, and what about “respect the territorial integrity of all countries”included Ukraine and, at the same time, pay attention to the “legitimate concerns of all countries”referring to Russia.

Putin announced the mobilization early Wednesday, in a speech that was a escalation in rhetoric against Western countries, whom he accused of wanting to “destroy” Russia, and in which threatened to use nuclear weapons.

“Nuclear blackmail has also been carried out […] I would like to remind those who make such statements that our country also owns various means of destructionsome of which are more modern than those of NATO countries,” the Russian president declared. “We will use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people”, he pointed. “And I’m saying ‘all means’. This is not a bluff.”he insisted.

Vladimir Putin signs the decree on partial military mobilization in Russia

China y Russia have grown closer in recent years as part of what they call a limitless relationship that acts as a counterweight to the global dominance of the United States. China has not openly supported the war in Ukraine, but has developed economic and strategic ties with Russia in these months of conflict and the Chinese president Xi Jinping has expressed his support for the “sovereignty and security” of the Eurasian giant.

Putin y Xi met last Thursday in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on the eve of the summit Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) led by China and Russia, where they endorsed their “amistad” and rallied Asian leaders behind a new “international order” that defies Western influence.

In that meeting, Putin admitted ‘questions and concerns’ from China, although he appreciated the fact that Beijing has always maintained “a balanced stance” on Ukraine.

For its part, Xi assured that he is willing to work with Russia to “support each other” in matters concerning their respective “fundamental interests” y ratified the alliance between both nations, pointing out the willingness to work with Russia as “great powers”.

In this regard, Putin said that “Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently been deformed and are absolutely unacceptable to the vast majority of states on the planet.”

Keep reading:

Putin plays the nuclear card again and calls for false referendums to annex four provinces of Ukraine

Russia presses the panic button and increases the risk of nuclear war

Pope Francis spoke of the tortured bodies found in Ukraine after the Russian withdrawal: “It is barbaric and a monstrosity”