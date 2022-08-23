China continues to lose ground: Apple’s new iPhone 14 will also be manufactured in India

Illustrative file photo of Apple’s iPhone SE at an Apple Store in Manhattan. The new version of Apple’s mobile would be manufactured almost entirely in India (Reuters)

Apple Inc. plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 on the India about two months after the initial launch of the product in Chinawhich reduces the gap between the two countries, but does not completely close it as some had predicted.

The company has been working with suppliers to increase manufacturing in India. and shorten the delay in the production of the new iPhone from the typical six to nine months of previous releases, according to people familiar with the matter. Applewhich for a long time has manufactured most of its iPhones in Chinais looking for alternatives while the administration of Xi Jinping clashes with the US government and imposes nationwide lockdowns that have disrupted economic activity.

Analysts like Ming-Chi Kuoof TF International Securities Grouphave said that they anticipate that Apple will send the next iPhone from both countries at about the same time, which would have been an important point of reference in efforts to Apple by diversifying your supply chain and creating redundancy.

Foxconn Technology Groupthe leading manufacturer of iPhonesstudied the process of sending components from China and device mounting iPhone 14 at its plant on the outskirts of the city in the south of the India of Chennaisaid the people, who asked not to be identified because the efforts are confidential. This included finding ways to maintain the high standards of confidentiality of Apple.

Apple y Foxconn finally determined a simultaneous onset in the India y China is not realistic this year, although it remains a long-term goal, the people said. It is likely that the first iPhone 14 from India be finished by the end of October or November, after the initial launch in September, they said. An ambitious goal would be the festival of Diwali which starts on October 24, one person said.

A spokesman for Applebased in Cupertino, Californiadid not want to comment. Foxconn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Redington India Ltd.which distributes products from Apple in the country, rose as much as 9.5% after the initial report of Bloomberg.

FILE PHOTO: The plant of the Foxconn India unit, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai (Reuters)

Match the rate of production iPhone of China would have marked an important milestone for the Indiawhich has been touting its appeal as an alternative at a time when store closures Covid and the US sanctions endanger the position of China as a factory in the world. The assembly of the iPhones often involves coordinating among hundreds of vendors and meeting the infamous deadlines and quality checks of Apple.

Some people from Apple y Foxconn expected to start simultaneous production at the India this year, but it was never an official plan. To ensure a smooth launch, Apple wanted to focus first on bringing operations up to date China and then solve the production in the Indiasaid one of the people.

Apple partners started making iPhones in India in 2017, the start of a years-long effort to build manufacturing capabilities in the country. In addition to providing support for its existing operations, the country of 1.4 billion people is a promising consumer market and the administration of Modi has offered financial incentives for the production of technology under its program Make in India.

One of the challenges to reduce the production limit in the India is the secret. Apple goes to great lengths to keep details of new products confidential, and imposing the same rigorous controls on a second country would be difficult.

Local executives in India discussed completely shelving a section of one of Foxconn’s multiple assembly lines., locking down workers and examining every possible way security around the device could be compromised, according to two of the people. Until now, the drastic security controls and strict isolation of its facilities in China would be difficult to replicatesaid one of the people.

A Apple it is also concerned about Indian customs officials, who often open packages to check if imported materials match their declarations, another potential vulnerability for the product secret.

Even if Apple y Foxconn If they intended to launch simultaneously, supply chain problems would have hampered the goal. Chinasource of many components of iPhonehas suffered successive waves of closures, which has complicated the process of shipping components across the country.

India’s workforce and factories have not readily embraced the highly controlled practices that Apple requires of its suppliers.. Since Apple began to assemble iPhones on the India through contract manufacturers Foxconn y Wistron Corp. Five years ago, workers have rioted over wages and food quality in two high-profile incidents.

(C) Bloomberg.-

