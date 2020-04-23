China coronavirus cases might have been four times official determine, says study

Larger than 232,000 will have been infected in first wave, in comparison with then-official general of 55,000, as US envoy requires rethink of US-China courting

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Larger than 232,000 of us could had been infected throughout the first wave of Covid-19 in mainland China, four situations the genuine figures, in keeping with a discover out about by means of Hong Kong researchers.

Comparable: ‘I might love the whole thing open’: Las Vegas mayor’s coronavirus interview sparks ire

Proceed learning…

