China cut interest rates to stimulate the economy, hit by the real estate crisis

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China’s central bank cut a benchmark interest rate on loans on Monday to stimulate the economy.hit by the strict anticovid policy and a fall in the real estate market.

The second largest economy had a improvement after pandemic restrictions were eased in Junebut consumer and business sentiment remain weaker than usual.

The prime interest rate for one-year loans, a benchmark for business loans, was reduced from 3.7% to 3.65%reported the People’s Bank of China (PBC) in a statement.

While, the prime rate for five-year loans, used to define mortgages, was reduced from 4.45% to 4.3%, he added.

Analysts had anticipated the cuts to the prime interest rate, but warned that could be insufficient to rescue the real estate sectorwhich is estimated to represent a quarter of Chinese GDP.

“The cut to the five-year rate suggests that the BPC is concerned with the problems of the housing market”, Capital Economics noted in a note on Monday.

“However, homebuyers with existing mortgages will have to wait until the start of next year for the change to benefit them.”, he added.

The Chinese housing market was rocked by frustrated buyers in dozens of cities boycotting mortgage payments, while the real estate companies, without resources, tried to complete units already sold.

“Most mortgages are linked to this prime rate (for five years). So this cut will obviously reduce the burden on borrowers.” Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING, said in a note.

The Chinese economic growth was 0.4% year-on-year in the second quarterthe lowest since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

(With information from AFP)

