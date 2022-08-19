China declared yellow alert across the country due to drought

The Xi Jinping regime decreed a yellow alert throughout the country

China issued its first national drought advisory of the year as authorities They mobilize specialized teams to protect crops from sweltering temperatures throughout the Yangtze River Valley.

The nationwide “yellow alert,” which was announced Thursday night, comes after weeks of high temperatures that have dried up parts of the Yangtze, damaging crops and limiting the supply of drinking water to some rural communities.

On Beijing’s alert scale, yellow is two points below the most severe warning.

People walk on the dry bed of the Jialing River under the Qiansimen Bridge. You can see the marks of the height of the water to have a dimension of the level of drought that China suffers (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

The Jialing River is a tributary of the Yangtze, the longest in China (REUTERS / Thomas Peter)

As many as 66 rivers in 34 counties in southwestern China have dried up due to the scorching heat, affected by rainfall that has decreased by 60 percent this year compared to seasonal standards, state television CCTV reported today.

View of bridges crossing over the partially dried up riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, which is approaching record low water levels in China (REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

The banks of the Yangtze River in Chongqing show the dimension of the flow of the longest river in China (cnsphoto via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the China National Meteorological Center today renewed its red alert for high temperatures, thus adding thirty consecutive days issuing warnings, it announced on its Weibo channel, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter.

This Friday morning the central municipality of Chongqing recorded six of the ten hottest spots in the country, with temperatures in Bishan district exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.

State forecasters also predicted that the current heat wave would only begin to subside on August 26.

According to data from the Chinese Ministry of Emergencies, High temperatures in July caused direct economic losses of 2.73 billion yuan (400 million dollars, 397 million euros) and affected 5.5 million people.

For its part, the highest body in water resources in the country reported in a statement on Wednesday that drought throughout the Yangtze River Basin was “adversely affecting the drinking water security of rural people and livestock, and crop growth.”

This unusual drought in some areas of central China, accompanied by an unprecedented heat wave, has caused the suspension of activity in numerous factories due to the increase in energy demand and production unable to assume it, with threats of cuts in areas residential. EFE

KEEP READING:

The shocking images that show the magnitude of the record drought in France