China deploys weapons and cannon deployed in Tibet, LAC has been deployed

new Delhi: China has sent cannons and guns to Tibet amidst ongoing tension along the border with India. According to sources, "Cannon and gun deployment was done in the last week of July at an altitude of 4,600 meters in Tibet". It has also been learned that China has deployed 150 Light Combined Arms Brigade of 77 Combat Command in the military district of Tibet.

The Combined Arms Brigade is an adaptation of the American Brigade Combat Team, which helps various military forces work together. Meanwhile, China has increased deployment in the Tibet region manifold and the Combined Arms Brigade has been deployed near the Line of Complete Control, which is adjacent to India.

China has deployed these cannon, gun and other weapons in three sectors of the Line of Complete Control – Western (Ladakh), Middle (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh) and East (Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh). China has also deployed its jawans over the Kalpani Valley at the Tirahe of India, China and Nepal, near Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.

After several rounds of talks between the Indian and Chinese military, the tension in both countries did not reduce and even after promising, the Chinese army did not withdraw from the border. Apart from this, China has also built permanent structures in the border areas which is against the promise made by China. On June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash between Indian and Chinese army soldiers.