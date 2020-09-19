China Directors Guild Crowns ‘Wandering Earth,’ Wang Xiaoshuai

Chinese language sci-fi blockbuster “The Wandering Earth” was named movie of the yr by the China Movie Directors Guild at its annual awards ceremony on Saturday evening in Beijing, native media reported.

The award ceremony, which passed off coincided with the additional re-opening of cinemas in China because the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, additionally introduced director of the yr award (Hong Kong and Taiwan) to Derek Tsang for his 2019 youth drama “Higher Days.” It was the second time that Tsang gained the award. He beforehand gained for his 2016 drama “Soul Mate.”

“Higher Days” star Zhou Dongyu was named actress of the yr, additionally her second win for this award. In 2018 she gained together with her efficiency in “This Is Not What I Anticipated.”

The actor of the yr award went to Wang Jingchun for his portrayal of a father who adopted a boy after shedding his son in “So Lengthy, My Son.” The movie’s director Wang Xiaoshuai was topped the director of the yr.

Animated fantasy “Ne Zha” earned a particular point out from the jury led by Feng Xiaogang. Meng Huo, director of drama “Crossing the Border — ZhaoGuan,” was named younger director of the yr. Diao Yinan, director and author of crime thriller “Wild Goose Lake” gained scriptwriter of the yr award.

Veteran director Li Shaohong (“Baober in Love,” “Stolen Life,” “A Metropolis Known as Macau”) acquired a particular honor for her contribution to the business. The 65-year-old was stated to have helped a technology of Chinese language movie stars’ profession to take off together with actress Zhou Xun and actor Chen Kun.