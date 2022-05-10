China expands restrictions against video games and places limits on streamers

The Beijing authorities continue to closely monitor the consumption of this type of content among the smallest.

From China they continue to implement measures to fight against the consumption of video games and derivative products, such as that of content creators, among the youngest. Thus, according to what the Reuters news agency is doing today, the Beijing authorities have approved new measures that will make it impossible for minors make donations to streamersas well as consuming their direct shows after 10:00 p.m.

Streaming about GTA V and other games recently bannedAs they remember in GamesIndustry, this is the latest movement in a string of actions that aim to curb consumption habits among the little ones, especially in relation to video games and streaming platforms. So last year Minors under 16 years of age are prohibited from retransmittingwhile a few weeks ago the ban on several video games on Bilibili, the alternative to YouTube in China, including GTA V and The Witcher 3, was quite notorious.

All this without mentioning the limits of hours to be able to play, whose compliance is monitored with facial age verification systems between measures.

censorship in china

Recently, the approval of a memorandum where the sector is asked to respect a “correct set of values” of the history and culture of the country, including a high risk of banning video games due to sexuality and morality issues. These Beijing policies affect industry majors such as Tencent, which had to launch a modified version of PUBG in the Asian country as well as face a complaint for inappropriate content for the successful Honor of Kings.

As an example, the launch of Steam in China was quite striking. As reported, at the time it had only 53 video games available for your enjoyment.

