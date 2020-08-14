China expected to work seriously for complete retreat: India

new Delhi: India on Friday said that it expects China to work seriously to achieve the objective of ‘complete retreat’ and ending tension in the border areas in eastern Ladakh. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said in a weekly press briefing that he said, “We hope that the Chinese side takes seriously to ensure a” complete retreat, end tension “and complete peace restoration in the border areas. Will work.’ Also Read – Indian soldiers fought for 17-20 hours with Chinese army in Galvan valley, ITBP told what happened that night

The Spokesman said that full peace restoration in the border areas is necessary in the context of the complete development of bilateral relations, on which both sides had agreed. He said, “The Foreign Minister had said in an interview recently that the situation on the border and our future relations cannot be different from each other. “Both sides agreed on the broad principle of retreat and based on this some progress was made in the past. Also Read – PM Modi will soon ride for VVIP aircraft ‘Air India One’, officers went to America

Srivastava said, “I would like to add that it is a complex task to land these principles on the ground, for which both sides need to redeploy troops at regular posts in their respective areas of the Line of Actual Control.” Also Read – PM Narendra Modi’s new record, became the first non-Congress Prime Minister to live for the longest time

A spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs said that it is only natural that this can be done through mutually agreed mutual steps. While we want that the ongoing process regarding the withdrawal should be completed as soon as possible, it is important that the steps agreed to by both sides are required to be achieved.

The formal withdrawal of troops began on July 6, when the full representative of the troops along the Line of Actual Control between India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a day before the special representative of the two countries. There was a telephone conversation about withdrawal.

According to military sources, the Chinese army has retreated from the Galvan Valley and some places of conflict, but the Finger areas of Pengang So, Gogra and Depsang have not moved forward. India has been insisting that China should repel troops with finger four and finger eight.