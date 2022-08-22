China extended power rationing, fighting forest fires amid drought

A helicopter works to put out a wildfire in a forest, amid high temperatures in Chongqing, China, August 19, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Wildfires have forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people in southwestern China and power rationing for factories has reportedly been extended as weeks of unprecedented heat and drought hit the region.

Some shopping malls in the megacity of Chongqing have been ordered closed for most of the day to reduce electricity demand, said state broadcaster CCTV, which limits opening hours to 4-9 p.m.

Drought and heat have withered crops and caused rivers, including the giant Yangtze, to shrink, disrupting cargo traffic and reducing power supply from hydroelectric dams at a time of high demand for air conditioning.. State media say the government will try to protect the autumn grain harvest, which is 75% of China’s annual total, by shooting chemicals into the clouds to try to generate rain.

Cracks can be seen in a dry reservoir bed, amid high temperatures, while many regions from the southwest to the east of the country along the Yangtze River have been experiencing weeks of unprecedented heat waves in Changxing, Zhejiang province. . REUTERS/Aly Song



The disruption adds to challenges for the ruling Communist Party, which is trying to shore up flagging economic growth ahead of a meeting this fall in which President Xi Jinping is expected to take up a third five-year term as party leader.

There was no public announcement of the extension of power rationing in Sichuan province to a second week, but it was detailed in a company statement and in a government notice to businesses that was reported by Chinese media.

The “tense situation” of power supplies in Sichuan province “has further intensified”Tencent News said Monday in a report that included a photo of the government notice.

A boy bathes in a bucket to cool off amid a heat wave warning in Huayuan county, Hunan province. cnsphoto via REUTERS



LIER Chemical Co. said in a statement through the stock exchange in the southern city of Shenzhen that its facilities in the cities of Jinyang and Guang’an in Sichuan received an order to extend power rationing until Thursday.

Factories in Sichuan that make processor chips, solar panels, auto components and other industrial products had to close or slow down last week to conserve energy for homes as demand for air conditioning surged with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). Air conditioning, elevators and lights in offices and shopping malls were turned off.

In Shanghai, a factory and shipping hub on China’s east coast, Tesla Ltd. and a major state-owned automaker suspended production last week due to a disruption in component supplies from Sichuan, the city government said. from Shanghai.

A small boat and several people on a dry reservoir bed, during the heat wave and drought in the Yangtze River basin, in Changxing, Zhejiang province, China August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

Sichuan, with a population of 94 million, is particularly hard hit because it gets 80% of its power from hydroelectric dams. Other provinces rely more on coal power, which is unaffected.

Economists say that if Sichuan reopens relatively soon, the national impact should be limited because the province accounts for just 4% of China’s industrial output.

The Chinese government says this summer is China’s hottest and driest since it began keeping temperature and rainfall records in 1961. Temperatures have topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the past week and higher.

A man is seen with a towel tied around his head to escape the heat as a heat wave hits Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Stringer

Forest fires on the outskirts of Chongqing, which borders Sichuan, are the latest scourge resulting from heat and drought.

More than 1,500 residents were taken to shelters, while around 5,000 civilians and soldiers were mobilized to put out the flames, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

Helicopters have been dispatched to drop water on the fires, supporting crews on the ground who have in the past been left to their own devices.

In 2019, a forest fire in the mountains of Sichuan province killed 30 firefighters and volunteers.

No deaths have yet been reported as a result of the heat wave, Xinhua said, although that could not be independently verified.

(with information from AP)

