China Finally Sends Congratulations to U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden

China has turn into one of many final main nations to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president. Together with Russia and Mexico, which even have testy relations with the U.S., China had appeared to maintain off from making any public endorsement of both presidential candidate.

“We respect the selection of the American folks,” overseas ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin mentioned on Friday native time. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and [vice presidential running mate] Ms. Harris.”

Wang added: “On the identical time, the consequence shall be confirmed in accordance to U.S. legal guidelines and procedures.” The transfer got here simply hours after the state of Arizona was referred to as for Biden and Harris.

U.S. President Donald Trump has spent a lot of the final week denying that he’s misplaced the election. He has launched a number of court docket actions to reverse the lead to states that he misplaced.

Biden and Harris gained in Arizona by a margin of simply over ten thousand votes, and 49.4% of the votes forged within the state, towards Trump’s 49.06%. The state has 11 electoral school votes, giving Biden 290 electoral school votes in accordance to the New York Occasions, in contrast with a present 217 for Trump. A complete 270 votes is required to win.

There are 31 electoral school votes remaining, that means {that a} Trump defeat is now a certainty until a few of his court docket actions are profitable in reversing the lead to a number of states.

Relations between China and the U.S. fell to their worst stage for a number of a long time in the course of the Trump period. The 2 superpowers had been engaged in a frosty commerce struggle, and a know-how tussle that has concerned Chinese language corporations Huawei, TikTok and Tencent’s WeChat. There have additionally been geopolitical disputes, notably within the South China Sea and over the political standing of Hong Kong.

All through the election marketing campaign, Trump additionally squarely blamed China for the coronavirus outbreak, which has now contaminated 10.6 million folks within the U.S. and killed 242,000.