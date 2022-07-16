China fines a publisher for publishing games without a license and keeps its income

Chinese authorities fine Yuhong Games $163,000.

Yuhong Gamesa developer and publisher in Shanghai, has been fined by the Chinese government Due to the publication of various unlicensed games in China. According to the South China Morning Post, the studio has published a total of 3 games without the necessary approval, so China has kept the income that have generated these titles.

This Chinese studio will have to pay a fine amounting to $163,000, as reported by Gamesindusty.biz. At the moment the amount of money with which the Xi Jinping government has been left after seizing its income from Yuhong Games is unknown. Other publishers such as 9377 Games and Shanghai Chuangsi Enterprise Development are also implicated in similar crimes.

The fine amounts to $163,000.This is one of the largest fines that a video game publisher has received for crimes of this type. According to Chinese regulations, video game studios in China must receive an ISBN number of the National Administration of Press and Publications, in order to be able to publish any game for consoles, mobile or PC.

It is not the first time that we have seen how China has regulated video games and what is shown in them. Without going any further, last year they already announced that they were limiting diversity. In addition, Fortnite discontinued its service as the restrictions prevented growth in the country.

