China-Focused Producer GHY Culture Launches on Singapore Stock Market

Singapore-based mini-conglomerate GHY Culture Media made its debut on the native inventory trade on Friday. In early buying and selling its shares traded up by greater than 6%.

The corporate was based and stays headed by screenwriter and producer Guo Jingyu and has vital mainland Chinese language connections. These have seen the corporate concerned in a number of TV drama sequence, together with “The Little Nyonya” which can be supposed for mainland consumption.

The corporate offered 21.7 million shares at S$0.66 apiece in a public sale to establishments and the general public, and a bigger tranche by a putting to cornerstone buyers. These embrace Chinese language streaming platform iQIYI and Ron Sim, head of the OSIM therapeutic massage chair group. The 2 choices present the corporate with gross proceeds of $$121 million and depart Guo as the biggest shareholder with a 59% holding. On the IPO value the corporate was valued at $$709 million ($534 million).

GHY says that it’s going to use the proceeds for growth of all three branches of operation TV and movie manufacturing, and live performance manufacturing and promotion. It goals to spend money on productions, acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances.

It at present produces in Singapore, Malaysia and China. It additionally has concert events in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia. It has smaller operations in expertise administration, largely in China, and costumes, props and make-up providers in China and Singapore.

“With our growth plans and thrilling initiatives within the pipeline, we’re well-positioned to seize new alternatives within the media and leisure business and set up ourselves as the selection leisure group within the area,” Guo mentioned.