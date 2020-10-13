China furious over making Ladakh a Union Territory, said- these steps are illegal, we do not recognize

new Delhi: China has once again spewed venom against India. Buoyed by India’s inauguration of 44 new bridges, China has said that it does not recognize Ladakh as a Union Territory (UT) and India has given it illegal status. The remarks from China came three days after the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo had said that China has deployed 60,000 troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) against India. Also Read – China shocked by bridge construction of India, said- We do not recognize Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh

China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told the media that Beijing opposes building India's infrastructure in the region. He was replying to a question related to 44 new bridges built near LAC with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, which have been inaugurated recently.

Lijian told the media, "First of all I want to clarify that China does not recognize Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh illegally created Union Territories. We are against the development of infrastructure for the purpose of military dispute in the border areas. " He said, "On the basis of consensus, such a step should not be taken by any side around the border, which increases the tension."

Blaming the Indian side for the development of infrastructure in the areas along the border, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that neither side should refrain from taking action on border areas which could complicate the situation. The ministry insisted on maintaining peace and tranquility on the border.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that China is deploying 60,000 troops around the Indian border. In addition, he said that three major Indo-Pacific democracies India, Australia and Japan are under threat from the Chinese Communist Party. China’s pomp can be seen clearly after Pompeo’s statement. He has got the statement of the US Secretary of State like Mirchi.

The LAC has been in a stand-off between the Indian and Chinese military since May in eastern Ladakh and the armies of the two countries have been face to face ever since. A bloody clash between the armies of the two countries was also seen in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh in June, when a violent skirmish took place between the two armies. In this skirmish, 20 Indian soldiers had given their martyrdom and some Chinese soldiers were also casualties.