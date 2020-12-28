Entertainment

China got the answer in the language of the same, ban on travel of Chinese citizens

December 28, 2020
new Delhi: The Government of India has once again given a befitting reply to China. The Indian government has ordered all its airlines to ban the travel of Chinese citizens to India, although the order is unofficial but it is being seen as China’s response. Please tell that in November, a similar order was issued by the Chinese government regarding Indians. Let me tell you that since the dispute between India and China on the border has started. Soon after, flights between the two countries have been suspended. Meanwhile, Chinese travelers are reaching India through other countries, not through the route of China. Also Read – 39 Indians stranded in Chinese waters, China said- it has no relation with strained relations with India

According to the Times of India, all the airlines, whether Indian or foreign, have been ordered by the Government of India last week not to send them to India, especially Chinese nationals. The visa is currently closed in the country due to the pandemic, but non-tourist visas are allowed for some work. Also Read – East Ladakh deadlock: India and China agreed to continue discussions at diplomatic and military level

Let it be said that this is a befitting reply by the Indian government to China, this reaction has come at a time when the Indian sailors are stuck at many ports of China. This is because China is not allowing them to come ashore or change crew. Let us know that 1500 Indians are being affected by this action of China. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccination: These states will be given the maximum vaccine dose, Bihar will get less

