China has illegally occupied Nepal’s land in many places, Indian intelligence agencies on alert

New Delhi: China has illegally annexed Nepal's land in several places spread across seven border districts. With this, Indian intelligence agencies have issued an alert in New Delhi. Agencies have indicated that Beijing is moving rapidly towards the Nepalese borders and intends to encroach more and more.

An internal intelligence agency report said, "The real scenario may worsen as the Nepalese Communist Party (NCP) is trying to mold the expansionist agenda of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)." The report also talks about Nepal's survey department, which flagged China's efforts to grab land in front of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

It states that the districts of Nepal which are planning to grab land in Nepal include Dolkha, Gorkha, Darchula, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha and Rasuva. China has moved up to 1,500 meters at Dolakha inside the International Border towards Nepal, including pushing the Border Pillar (Boundary Pillar) number 57 in the Korlung area of ​​Dolkha, which was previously located at the top of Korlang.

Similar to Dolakha, China has attempted to change the status quo in Border Pillar Numbers 35, 37 and 38 in Gorkha District as well as Border Pillar No. 62 at Nampa Bhanjyang in Solukhumbu. The first three pillars were located in the areas of Rui village and Tom River. Although the official map of Nepal shows the village as part of the Nepali region and the citizens of the village have been paying taxes to the Nepal government, but China occupied the region and merged it with the Tibet Autonomous Region of China in 2017.

Many houses which once used to be part of Nepal, now China has taken them into their possession and now they have come into Chinese territory. Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture has also recently brought out a report, which has exposed many cases of land grab by China. The ministry has informed about China’s occupation of Nepali land at at least 11 places under four Nepali districts.

Most of the areas covered in these districts are areas of rivers, including Humla, Karnali River, Sanjen River, Lemde River in Rasuwa, Bhurjug River, Kharain River and Jambu River in Sindhupalchok, Bhotekoshi River and Samjug River in Sankhuwasabha and Kamkhola River and Arun River Huh. According to sources in intelligence agencies, the interesting thing is that Nepal has avoided advancing border talks with China since 2005, because the Nepalese government does not want to stop China from taking back its land.

(Input IANS)