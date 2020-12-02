China-India Tension: China will build dam on Brahmaputra river, India will also build a dam

China-India Tension: India is preparing to answer China in its own language. China has announced the construction of a dam (DAM) on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet. To answer this, the Modi government has planned to construct a large dam in Arunachal Pradesh. Also, a 10 GW (GW) hydro-power project will also be set up here. This counter attack plan of India must have certainly increased China’s concern. Also Read – Chinese Spacecraft Lands On Moon: China’s spacecraft ‘Change 5’ landed on the moon, know its meaning …

Senior officials of the Ministry of Water Power TS Mehra said that a large dam (DAM) is needed on Brahmaputra (Brahmaputra River) in Arunachal Pradesh to reduce the negative impact of Chinese dam. We have sent a proposal to the government in this regard. He told that by becoming a dam, India will have the ability to store more water and it will be able to answer any action of China.

The Brahmaputra river originates from Tibet and flows down from Arunachal Pradesh in India and down from Assam to Bangladesh. In such a situation, the dam of India will protect the Northeast from the dangers of water scarcity and sudden floods. Mehra said that due to good rainfall in the northeast region, 90 percent of the Brahmaputra water in India comes through its tributaries during the monsoon. By making dams, we will be able to overcome many dangers along with lack of water.

TS Mehra further said, ‘China has said that this project will not affect India, but we do not know how long they will be trusted’. According to the Trans Border River Agreement, India and Bangladesh have the right to use the Brahmaputra water. India has asked the Chinese authorities to follow the agreement. It has also been said that any activity in the upper part of the river should not harm the countries in the lower parts.