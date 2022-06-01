China is already a successful territory for consoles, from PS5 to Nintendo Switch through Xbox Series

A few days ago we learned of the unprecedented success of PlayStation in the market, but it is not the leading console.

China has been the number one market for video game revenue in the world for several years, but consoles have caught little of that leadership, until now. According to Daniel Ahmed, a well-known industry analyst for the Asian market, there is a real takeoff in demand for this type of hardware. We already knew little about it from PlayStation, but PS5 is not even the best-selling system among an audience that is beginning to get used to these devices.

In 2021, console revenue rose more than 15% in ChinaThe total size of the console market in China was 2,160 million dollars in 2021, a turnover that may not yet be “spectacular”, but represents a growth of 16.7% compared to the same previous period. If Ahmed’s predictions come true, in 2026 the sector will be able to generate 2,530 million dollars in 2026driven both by the demand for current generation consoles, and by a greater demand for high-budget developments by the public.

In addition to PS5 with PS4, Xbox Series X | S is also improving the numbers of Xbox One. Of course, as in many other markets, Nintendo Switch rules, and as in other territories the demand is greater than the stock on these products in storesso it may take time to know its true impact.

Spending on console gamers

Ahmed finds a greater predisposition of the console audience to spend more on video games than the PC and mobile audience. Thus, 28% of its users spend more than 70 RMB per month to enjoy it on consoles, while on PCs and mobiles that percentage is lower: 18% among computer users and 22% among smartphone users.

However, today the gray (or unauthorized) market It continues to be the main source of income for the purchase of video games for consoles in China, something motivated by the few license permits granted by the bureaucracy of the People’s Republic. In this way, 79.8% of the total demand for software and services in China came through these distribution channels regardless of Beijing’s rulings. Let us remember that, although China officially lifted the veto on the sale of consoles in 2014, it exercises many restrictions on its consumption.

Both PlayStation and Xbox and Nintendo now have an increasingly relevant market in China to pay more attention to. According to Sony, China is already the sixth PS5 consumer country, while in the PS4 generation it did not reach the top-10.

