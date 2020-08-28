China is going to meet India again Government petroleum companies will not buy crude oil from China

new Delhi: Indian companies have made up their mind to shock China in the midst of growing India-China dispute in Ladakh. According to the news agency Reuters, Indian state refinery companies are now going to stop buying crude oil from China. The list includes Chinese companies CNOO Ltd, PetroChina, and Unipec from which Indian companies are about to stop buying crude oil. Let me tell you that before this, the rules were tightened by the Government of India regarding imports from neighboring countries. Also Read – Covid 19 Vaccine: Vaccine being given to people in China since July, official revealed

According to Reuters, Indian government companies have been adding a clause related to this in the import trader since the introduction of this rule. After this, companies buying oil from China will stop. Indian state-owned oil companies may stop buying crude oil from Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Mangalore Refinery, Petrochemical and Bharat Petroleum China. However, no statement has been issued by these companies in this regard.

Explain that under the new export rules applicable in the month of June, companies of neighboring countries are required to be registered with the Commerce Department for participation in Indian tenders. According to the rules, the new import rules have been applied to the countries from which India borders. Although no country was named by the government, but it was for China somewhere. During this time, let us know that China was investing a large amount in Indian banks and companies. The Government of India also felt the need to introduce a new law in this regard.

Somewhere it is as a punishment for the mistakes made by China on the Galvan Valley and India-China Border (LAC). Let us know that India is the third largest buyer of crude oil in the world. India imports 84 per cent of its oil requirements worldwide. Let me tell you that many mobile applications of China were also banned in India by the Government of India. Not only this, the guidelines have also been tightened regarding the goods being imported.