China launched a dangerous revenge for reports of the efficacy of one of its vaccines

The head of the Chinese regime, Xi Jinping, wants to impose on the world the efficacy of the vaccines developed in his country and is furious with the different reports that are known. His government launched a campaign against Pfizer and Moderna around the world (Reuters)

Ghosts everywhere. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic originated in Wuhan, Hubei, until these days, the regime led with an iron hand by Xi Jinping believes that there is an international campaign to discredit the global economic giant. It is the argument that they use to justify the diplomatic aggressiveness that they showed throughout 2020 and that seems to continue at the beginning of this year. Now that ghost originated from Latin America. More specifically in Brazil.

It was after health and scientific authorities of the South American country reported that the Chinese-produced vaccine Coronavac will show a 50.38 percent efficiency, far below other western developments and what had been previously communicated in China. It was announced on January 12 by scientists from the Butantan Institute of San Pablo -one of the most prestigious in the region- when requesting emergency approval of the inoculant.

However, that report infuriated the regime of Beijing. Immediately, the president of the laboratory Sinovac, Yin Weidong, stated that the antidote was highly effective, contradicting the Brazilian test. Yin argued that the trials in Brazil they had found it was 100% effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19 and that the company was expanding its production capacity to meet domestic and foreign demand.

Despite these corporate efforts, the leadership of the Asian country sought to clean “the honor” of its development. He found no better way than displaying his “wolf warrior diplomacy“That is, attacking their rivals. In this case, to the other vaccines and the companies behind them. It is particularly striking – as highlighted by the news network CNN– after Xi Jinping asked “solidarity and cooperation”Among the nations of the world to ensure that vaccines reach the whole world.

A health worker receives the Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus at the Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, Brazil (Reuters)

Diplomacy and the Chinese propaganda apparatus targeted Pfizer, Modern and AstraZeneca. They began to bombard with information that their developments were easier to store, distribute and apply than the other facts in U.S and Europe. And they insisted that their vaccines are close to 80 percent effective. The numbers are unclear: for Turkey the efficacy of CoronaVac it is 91.25 percent; for Indonesia is 65.3%, while for China it is 78 percent. Nobody knows what the real number is.

Some countries that had pre-purchased the doses, asked Sinovac for more information and they stopped shipments for the time being. The request has an asterisk to consider: the development data is under the control of the régimen de Beijing. What documents will you send to countries seeking certainty around Chinese inoculations? Mystery.

Meanwhile, delegates from Xi Jinping they begin to attack the West and its media. One of its spokesmen is the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Global Times, Hu Xinjin. The medium is an organ of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC). “If you look at the websites of major media in the United States and the West, almost all the news you read about the vaccine made in China is negative. The press wants to destroy the reputation of the Chinese vaccine, in the hope that the world will wait for Pfizer and other American and Western companies to produce surplus vaccines and finally get vaccinated.”, He accused Hu. Victimization is one of the tools the regime uses to activate nationalism among its followers.

“Hu has led the way in defending vaccines produced in China, not by establishing their effectiveness, but by trying to tear down the reputations of other candidates, particularly those produced by the American company Pfizer.“, said James Griffiths, analyst of the CNN.

The editorial writer of the newspaper PCC He also wrote an editorial in which he accused the Western media of not publishing anything about the deaths in Norway that would have been the product of inoculation with the doses of Pfizer. However, after an internal investigation, Norwegian officials established that there was no link between the deaths and the vaccination of these elderly people. “All of these patients have had serious underlying illnesses,” he said. Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency. “We cannot say that people die from the vaccine. We can say that it may be a coincidence. It is difficult to prove that the vaccine is the direct cause”.

The conspiracy that stirred Beijing did not exist.

Chinese state channel CGTN took it upon himself to sully Western developments and accuse the media of Europe, U.S and the rest of the world not to talk about what was happening in Norway. One of the main drivers of the accusations against Pfizer was one of the highest spokesmen for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Beijing, Xhao Lijian. To denounce the alleged plot he used the social network Twitter, prohibited for the rest of the inhabitants of your country. Xhao shared a dozen messages from the presenter Liu Xin of that government chain.

Liu he was outraged by what he believed was a lack of coverage of the deaths in Norway and others in Germany. Directly accused to the media, international news agencies and Pfizer of being behind the campaign and the supposed concealment. One of the tweets read: “Can’t be independently verified, but it’s concerning: 10 dead in Germany within days of receiving Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines”. Strange behavior for a journalist who gives information acknowledging that it has not been verified. The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Beijing He retweeted that reckless post.

“Did any of the major American or European media pick up the story? Imagine if 13 people were determined to have died from vaccines made in China, it would have made headlines everywhere!”, He was indignant again Liu, sentiment shared by Xhao with its almost 900 thousand followers.

The tweet by journalist Liu Xin from the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN about the Pfizer vaccine and the deaths in Norway. The message was shared by a senior spokesman for the regime’s foreign ministry (Twitter)

For the analyst of the CNNNews of deaths and serious reactions from inoculations must be taken with responsibility by the media. Even the news should be confirmed before being published. “Journalists, whether in China, the United States or anywhere in the world, have a very good reason not to rush to report deaths allegedly related to vaccines. In fact, some outlets have been criticized for exaggerating allergic reactions to vaccines or reporting the deaths of recently inoculated people with no evidence of any link to the injection.“, said Griffiths. These self-criticisms occurred in free media, not dependent on the state.

Griffiths He also cited an expert in the field. Derek Lowe, is an expert in the pharmaceutical industry. He recently wrote that “If you take 10 million people, in the next two months you would expect to see around 14,000 deaths from heart attacks, strokes, cancer, and other common causes of death.”.

“While articles on allergic reactions and vaccine-related deaths can put the issue in the proper context, it is often difficult for headlines to do so. This creates the risk that people only see that there have been deaths and have the false impression that coronavirus vaccines are dangerous.“Remarked the analyst of the North American news network.

Xi Jinping he sees in that possible measure a conspiracy against his own vaccines. And his response and revenge did not wait.

