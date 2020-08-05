China made a statement on Jammu and Kashmir, India said – no right to comment in the internal affairs of others

new Delhi: India on Wednesday criticized China for calling the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir “illegal and invalid” and said Beijing had no jurisdiction over the subject. Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that China is advised not to comment on the internal affairs of other nations. Also Read – 90% of patients recovering from Kovid-19 in Wuhan have lung damage: Chinese media report

Foreign Ministry spokesman Shrivastava said, "We have taken note of the remarks of the spokesman of the Chinese Foreign Ministry on the Union Territory of India, Jammu Kashmir. The Chinese side has no jurisdiction on this subject and is advised not to comment on the internal affairs of other nations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman in Beijing said a few hours ago that any unilateral change in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is illegal and invalid, after which India responded.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, while replying to a question asked by a Pakistani correspondent on the completion of one year of the elimination of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing the state into two Union Territories – Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Said that peaceful co-existence between India and Pakistan fulfills the basic interests of both countries and the international community.

A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “China closely monitors the situation in the Kashmir region. Our stand is consistent and clear. This is a left out of history between Pakistan and India. This is an objective fact established by the UN Charter, Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan. “