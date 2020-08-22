China, Pakistan again issue joint statement on Kashmir, India rejects

New Delhi: India on Saturday rejected the mention of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by the two countries after talks between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China. Also, asserting that this union territory is an “integral and inseparable part” of the country. It is noteworthy that the issue of Kashmir and the Sino-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) came up in the second annual strategic talks held on Friday by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: mainstream political parties come together for restoration of special status, issued joint statement

A day after this dialogue and the joint statement of the two sides, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Shrivastava said that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an "unbroken and inseparable" part of India and he hopes Is that they will not interfere in the internal affairs of the country. He said, "Just like in the past, we categorically reject the joint press statement of the second round of strategic talks between the Sino-Pakistan Foreign Ministers. "

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Srivastava has reiterated India's earlier stand on 'CPEC' in its response. He said, "India has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to the two countries, China and Pakistan, over the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects as CPEC is in the territory of India which Pakistan has illegally occupied." Have done it.

Srivastava said, “We strongly oppose any actions of other countries which are changing the situation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) and appeal to them to stop such activities.” Wang-Qureshi In the joint statement issued after the talks, it was said that the Pakistani side informed the Chinese side about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the issues of current immediate importance.

The joint press release said, “The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute that has come from the history between India and Pakistan, it is an objective fact and the dispute has been resolved by the United Nations Declaration, United It should be done in a peaceful and fair manner through the respective resolutions and bilateral agreements of the National Security Council. China opposes any unilateral action that complicates the situation. “

It is noteworthy that on August 5 last year, India had announced the removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and dividing it (erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir) into two union territories (Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh). Since then Pakistan has tried unsuccessfully to garner international support against India on this issue. China has been criticizing India’s reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir and especially India’s decision to make Ladakh a union territory. Significantly, China claims many parts of Ladakh.

After India’s decision, China tried several times to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council. But other member countries of the global body dented on his efforts.