China-Pakistan upset over India’s participation in defense sector, test 10 missiles in 35 days

new Delhi: India has acquired 10 weapons within 35 days and has also successfully tested them. Let us know that these weapons can prove to be a threat to China and Pakistan. Explain that these weapons made in defense sector are indigenous. These missiles have been set by DRDO by making these 10 missiles in the last 35 days. Many lethal missiles have been upgraded by DRDO. The range of BrahMos has been increased from 290 km to 400 km. There is a possibility that many more missiles could be tested in India.

Let us know that India is testing these missiles in view of its neighbors. The Indian Army had successfully test-fired the indigenously built Prithvi 2 missile in Aceh. This missile has the capability to stack the enemy 350 km away. This missile is also capable of carrying atomic warheads. At the same time, anti-tank guided missile fired from the tank was also successfully tested. This missile was fired through Arjun tank. This missile also destroyed the target located three km away. It is capable of targeting armored tanks.

The indigenous high-speed target drone exercise was also successfully tested by DRDO on 22 September. The exercise is a high-speed drone. It can carry weapons with it and can hide enemies. On 7 September, Hyper sonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle was produced. It will be used to launch hyper sonic and cruise missile.

On 5 October, DRDO successfully tested the missile torpedo system Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Op Torpedo. At a supersonic speed, this torpedo can attack Pandubi. Let us know that many such weapons have been made in India in the last few days, so that everyone is in a position. Because DRDO has shown a rapid pace in its work, it has shocked China and Pakistan by successfully testing several weapons one after the other.