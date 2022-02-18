China says Winter Olympics are carbon neutral, but not

Big Air Shougang, sede de competencia de snowboard and Beijing (Reuters)

There is “carbon neutrality” at the Beijing Winter Olympics. This claim is based on offsets that do little or nothing to offset gaming emissions, making the claim little more than a marketing ploy.

“We have a shrinking window of time to substantially control our emissions,” said Barbara Haya, a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley. Offsets allow all kinds of organizations “to claim they are decarbonizing when they are just paying to do business as usual,” she added.

To support its claimed carbon neutrality, the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games (known as BOCOG) earned 1.7 million offset credits, each of which is supposed to offset the impact of one ton of CO₂ emissions. BOCOG estimates the total carbon footprint of the Games to be approximately 1.3 million tonnes of CO₂. Offsets, if they worked well, would more than offset the environmental impact. But the environmental math doesn’t add up.

Some 1.1 million loans are linked to tree-planting projects across China, according to the Committee’s marketing material. Tree planting projects have a limited capacity to be carbon sinks. At best, they store carbon temporarilywhich does not offset the burning of permanent carbon stores, also known as fossil fuels.

BOCOG obtained the remaining 600,000 offset credits from the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), a United Nations program. A study supported by the European Commission found that the program is “fundamentally flawed in terms of overall environmental integrity.” A closer look shows why.

The Beijing Committee did not disclose the details of its 600,000 CDM credits, but according to public data reviewed by Bloomberg, at least 200,000 are linked to a giant wind farm in northeast China, near the border with North Korea. With 33 giant turbines, the Guoshuitou Diaobingshan Quanyangou Wind Power Project it issues offsets under the theory that its renewable electricity replaces that from coal-fired power plants and voila: fewer emissions.

Of all the CDM projects, large-scale older wind farms are probably among the worst. The problem revolves around a technical concept known as “additionality”. Offset project developers have to argue that, without the money from the sale of offsets, there would be no reduction in emissions from a predetermined baseline. If that’s true, then each ton of CO₂ can be sold as offsets on the carbon market.

It is an extremely complicated concept and prone to abuse. “Supervision is not strict and there are many loopholes”, said Jürg Füssler, who was a member of the UN CDM methodologies board until 2012.

The two major offset programs, Verra and Gold Standard, no longer accept grid-connected wind projects for this reasonwith the exception of the least developed countries.

BOCOG has taken many other steps to reduce the carbon impact of the Games, including sourcing renewable energy, reusing old venues and using electric vehicles. In response to questions about the declaration of carbon neutrality, the Committee directed Bloomberg to your green marketing materials.

But the carbon-neutral claim falls short, said Gilles Dufrasne, policy officer at Carbon Market Watch, a nonprofit organization. “Buying such credits is equivalent to giving money to a project that would have happened anyway. Does nothing to help the environmental crisis“, He said. “This definitely does not make the Olympics carbon neutral.”

