China signals end to dog meat consumption by humans

April 9, 2020
The Chinese language language govt has signalled an end to the human consumption of canine, with the agriculture ministry these days liberating a draft protection which will forbid dog meat.

Mentioning the “growth of human civilisation” as well as to rising public fear over animal welfare and prevention of sickness transmission from animals to individuals, China’s Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Affairs singled out canines as forbidden in a draft “white guidelines” of animals allowed to be raised for meat.

