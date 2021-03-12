China Summoned British Ambassador Over Her Article on Press Freedom

Tensions between China and the U.Okay. flared this week after Beijing summoned Britain’s ambassador to China to chastize her for an article she wrote defending the position of impartial overseas press within the nation.

The newest tussle comes amid a backdrop of pressure between the international locations over issues comparable to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the deteriorating political state of affairs in Hong Kong, and currently, variations on the position of the overseas press. Final month, Beijing banned BBC World Information from broadcasting within the nation, stating that it had discovered the station to be “undermining China’s nationwide pursuits and ethnic solidarity” with biased reporting. That moved hit per week after Britain’s media regulator Ofcom revoked the U.Okay. broadcast license for China’s state-backed CGTN community after deeming it to be insufficiently editorially impartial from Beijing.

The British embassy in Beijing posted an article in Chinese language from ambassador Caroline Wilson on its official WeChat social media account final week. In it, she famous that official Chinese language state media has just lately revealed an rising variety of reviews attacking overseas journalists, together with a quantity accusing them of being “anti-China” and even “China haters” due to their crucial protection.

She countered such reviews by arguing that such journalists didn’t have a specific vendetta towards the nation, and had been as an alternative performing “in good religion” of their position as watchdogs.

Though her article has not as of Thursday been deleted from WeChat, it could actually now not be shared or reposted.

The Chinese language overseas ministry’s division of European affairs summoned Wilson on Tuesday to problem “stern representations” over the “biased” and “inappropriate” article it mentioned was “stuffed with vanity.”

“The entire article is filled with… ideological prejudice… and is severely inconsistent with the standing of diplomats,” it referenced the division’s head as saying.

On Tuesday, Wilson responded to the state of affairs by tweeting: “I stand by my article. Little question the outgoing Chinese language Ambassador to the U.Okay. stands by the 170+ items he was free to put in mainstream British media.” That diplomat, Liu Xiaoming, was primarily based in Britain for greater than a decade however left in January.

The hashtag “#International Affairs Division Summons British Ambassador to China Caroline Wilson” had been considered 6.8 million instances on Weibo as of Thursday night.