China threatens, India corrects its ‘mistake’ on LAC

India-China Border Standoff: The neighboring country has once again spoken in a threatening tone amid tensions over LAC between India and China. China has said that it is India's responsibility to reduce the tension on LAC. He must correct his 'wrong'. It is now his responsibility to remove the forces from the LAC.

Along with this, he also claimed that he is 'honoring' the agreements made with India and is committed to peace and stability in the border region. China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that India has violated the agreement. He wrongly crossed the LAC and acted on provocation. India has tried to change the status quo in the area from its side.

When asked from Wenbin in a media briefing, on the statement made by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Tuesday and why China was not withdrawing its troops from the deadlocked points of East Ladakh, he said this.

He said, “For the Chinese side, we are honoring the agreement between China and India. We are committed to peace and stability in the border areas. We are also committed to our sovereignty and territorial integrity. ”

Singh had told the Lok Sabha that in military and diplomatic negotiations with China, India has laid down three key principles – “Both sides should strictly respect and abide by the Line of Actual Control, any side attempting to change the status quo unilaterally”. Should not be done and all the agreements and agreements made between the two sides should be fully adhered to. ”

In the Foreign Ministry briefing, Wang reiterated the claim that China cannot be blamed for the current situation. He said that China is ready to work towards maintaining dialogue and consultation with India through diplomatic and military means for joint peace in the border areas.

He hoped that given the larger picture of Sino-India relations, India would put the border issue in a proper position and would work closely with China in compliance with the consensus reached in talks between Foreign Minister Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow. .