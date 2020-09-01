China wanted to capture this strategic location, now the Indian Army has control

new Delhi: Between India-China border dispute, where the process of negotiation is going on on one side. On the other hand, trickster China is not deterring its antics. On the night of 29-30 August, Chinese troops tried to infiltrate near Pangong Lake in the area of ​​Eastern Ladakh. But the Indian Army soldiers, giving a befitting reply, thwarted the attempt to infiltrate the area of ​​Eastern Ladakh. At the same time, he also took control of the strategic area which the Chinese soldiers wanted to occupy. Also Read – Government will buy Pinaka rocket launcher for 2580 crores, will be deployed on Sino-Pak border

According to the news, the development regiment battalion of the Indian Army has been deployed from Uttarakhand near the southern bank of Pangong Lake. This battalion has now taken control of a very important strategic location. This location is with LAC which was inactive. But now on this too, the presence of Indian Army soldiers has gathered. Explain that China claims that this location is part of China.

Actually this location is located at a height. During the war in the mountains, the country whose army remains at the height gets a lot of benefit. This is the reason why the Chinese soldiers wanted to seize it, so that they could get the strategic advantage of this location. But the soldiers of the Indian Army thwarted the plan of the Chinese soldiers. According to the news, the Indian Army was the first alert for such tricks of China. In such a situation, China should do some trick, it was already thwarted by the soldiers of the Indian Army.

Let us know that a meeting of military officers was going on in the molds so that both countries could resolve the border dispute through negotiations. Meanwhile, Chinese soldiers tried to infiltrate. However, when the plan of the Chinese troops failed, it is now being said by his foreign minister that China wants to find a solution through the talks. Explain that the Indian Army is fully prepared to protect Indian territory. At the same time, China is watching every step.