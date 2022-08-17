China will send troops to Russia to participate in the “Vostok” military exercises

Illustrative file photo of Chinese soldiers standing guard during the arrival of the Russian ship Admiral Tributs for a joint naval exercise in the port of Dagang, in Qingdao. REUTERS/Stringer



Chinese soldiers will travel to Russia to participate in joint military exercises led by the host country and involving India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

China’s participation in the joint exercises is “outside the current international and regional situation”the ministry said in a statement.

Last month, Moscow announced its plans to hold the maneuvers “Vostok” (“This”, in Spanish) from August 30 to September 5, while waging a costly war in Ukraine. He then said that some foreign forces would be involved, without naming them.

Its last such exercises took place in 2018, when China participated for the first time.

Soldiers in Xinjiang practicing shooting. CHINA STRINGER NETWORK / REUT



China’s Defense Ministry said its participation in the exercises was part of an ongoing annual bilateral cooperation agreement with Russia.

“The goal is to deepen practical and friendly cooperation with the armies of the participating countries, improve the level of strategic collaboration between the participating parties, and strengthen the ability to respond to various security threats”said the statement.

Under Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Beijing and Moscow have become increasingly closer to each other.

Soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA, Chinese army), India, Belarus, Tajikistan and Mongolia, among other countries.

Russian soldiers aboard a tank (REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File)

This announcement comes two days after the PLA again carried out military maneuvers around Taiwan, actions taken after the visit to the island of the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, considered by Beijing as “farce” and “treason”. deplorable” and that has heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Beijing and Moscow announced a “no-holds-barred” partnership, though US officials say they have not seen China circumvent US sanctions on Russia or provide military equipment.

Russia’s eastern military district includes part of Siberia and is headquartered in Khabarovsk, near the Chinese border.

(with information from Reuters and EFE)

