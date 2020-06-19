China’s Bilibili and France’s Arte Sign ‘Deep Med’ Co-Production Deal – Variety

Chinese language video streaming platform Bilibili and European specialty broadcaster Arte are co-producing documentary characteristic “The Deep Med.” The underwater movie is produced by French firm LGB and underwater photographer Laurent Ballesta.

The movie concerned 28 days of filming at depth and paperwork certainly one of Arte’s common scientific expeditions.

“Revealing huge unexplored ocean territories, luxurious gardens and the best tropical coral reefs, The Deep Med takes viewers to the depths of the Mediterranean Sea. (The) group challenged themselves to but a brand new world file: spend 28 days at a depth of 120 meters, pushing the boundaries of the human physique to disclose the luxuriant and unknown depths of the Mediterranean Sea,” the businesses mentioned.

The settlement was unveiled at Sunny Aspect of the Doc, a French trade occasion and documentary market. The finished movie can be able to air later this summer time, with Bilibili dealing with unique rights in mainland China.

“Bilibili viewers have been notably entranced by French documentary choices. “From ‘Oceans,’ ‘Le Peuple Migrateur’ and ‘La Marche de l’Empereur,’ Chinese language audiences have fallen in love with the unmistakably French type of nature documentaries,” Bo Zhang, Bilibili’s head of worldwide co-productions, mentioned. The movie’s conservation message can also be anticipated to play properly.

Bilibili has advanced from a concentrate on brief kind, comics and gaming right into a broader remit. Because it has executed so it has attracted funding from excessive profile trade traders. Alibaba final yr purchased an 8% share stake. Earlier this yr Sony paid $400 million for a 5% place.

Documentary has turn into a key factor within the firm’s unique content material technique. Within the first quarter of 2020, views of documentaries on Bilibili elevated by almost 100% in comparison with the identical interval final yr. As of Q1 2020, the variety of documentary viewers on Bilibili exceeded 83 million, the corporate mentioned.

Offers with different high-profile factual firms embody one with Discovery Channel to co-produce “The First Man Out of China,” a particular version of the favored survival sequence “First Man Out”; a distribution settlement on Nationwide Geographic’s wildlife movie “The Hidden Kingdoms of China,” and a bundle of 85 titles, and almost 400 hours, of Nationwide Geographic documentary sequence. Some 35 of them can be unique to Bilibili inside China.