China’s Bona Film Group Sets Up Shop in Guangzhou – Variety

Main Chinese language manufacturing firm and distributor Bona Film Group has this week established a brand new headquarters in the southern Chinese language capital of Guangzhou. It has additionally introduced three new main tasks — all patriotic blockbusters that may seemingly align carefully with the narratives authorities will likely be searching for to inform in 2021, a 12 months that marks the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Celebration.

Bona president Yu Dong mentioned he hopes to assist the larger bay space of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau develop into the third key cultural and inventive hub for the Chinese language movie business after Beijing and Shanghai.

“Bona is keen to work along with all movie professionals in Guangdong hand in hand to construct a key hub for Chinese language cinema,” Yu mentioned, in line with video footage of a press convention held in Guangzhou.

The transfer was introduced Monday, a day earlier than China’s legislative physique permitted a controversial new nationwide safety legislation in Hong Kong that critics condemn as a sever risk to political and civil liberties in the semi-autonomous territory.

Bona’s new headquarters will likely be in the Nansha new district, the place native authorities say they’re eager to draw movie business corporations with new subsidies. A post-production facility is being constructed in neighboring Huangpu district as nicely.

Yu’s agency additionally introduced trio of recent tasks that each one have ties again to Guangdong. The first is “Chinese language Physician,” an account of medical professionals combating COVID-19. It’s presently in growth, with Bona’s artistic crew conducting in-depth interviews with the Guangzhou medical group of Zhong Nanshan,the pulmonologist who has develop into a family title as the general public face of China’s struggle towards coronavirus.

A second challenge is a “major melody” propaganda movie set throughout the Opium Conflict whose title interprets roughly to “Imperial Envoy,” presently in the midst of passing official approvals. It tells the story of “nationwide hero” Lin Zexu, an official of the late Qing dynasty who strongly opposed British opium, notably destroying hundreds of thousands of kilos of it by throwing it into the ocean on the coastal city of Humen, which lies between Guangzhou and Hong Kong. His exploits have already been put to celluloid in the 1959 propaganda movie “Lin Zexu.”

A 3rd title will inform the story of the “Kashmir Princess” incident of 1955 — an try and assassinate then-premiere Zhou Enlai through the bombing of a chartered Air India aircraft that was purported to take him from Hong Kong to the Bandung Convention in Jakarta. He was not aboard, however sixteen who had been died, whereas three survived.

Final 12 months was additionally a really “crimson,” patriotic one for China because the Communist authorities feted the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Folks’s Republic. In 2019, Bona Film Group additionally put out a trio of patriotic titles: firefighter rescue movie “The Bravest,” flight catastrophe movie “The Chinese language Pilot,” and “Chairman Mao 1949.” The agency additionally ended up backed 4 out of China’s high ten grossing movies of the 12 months.